 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Could the new ‘Superman’ movie save the DC universe?

This new movie looks a lot brighter and more colorful than Zack Snyder's take

By
David Corenswet in Superman
Warner Bros.

As an early Christmas present, we got our very first look at James Gunn’s new Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 11. The first trailer, which signals a pretty radical departure from Zack Snyder’s version of the character.

The responses to the trailer online have been largely positive, with many noticing how vibrant and colorful the film looks, and also taking note of its use of John Williams’s original Superman theme, which has been repurposed here for electric guitar.

Recommended Videos

Of course, the biggest highlight of the trailer for many came in the form of our first extended look at Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s four-legged sidekick. The trailer gives Krypto a super moment, as he comes to Superman’s aide at a moment of what appears to be desperation.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer

Elsewhere, the trailer also gives us a look at several other DC heroes, as well as Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane.

Related

Gunn’s Superman is meant to launch an entirely new universe at DC, one that Gunn is going to shepherd in a role not dissimilar to Kevin Feige’s at Marvel. Gunn is probably best known for his work at Marvel directing all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, and now, he’s taken that sentimentality and earnestness and ported it over to a character that could use some.

Superman is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, but it’s been decades since there was a beloved version of the character on screen. Superman is hoping to break that curse, reminding us that there are plenty of ways to tell stories about a fundamentally good person trying his best to help those he can. I, for one, am sold.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
From comedy to horror: The best Christmas movies on Max
These classics on Max are perfect for the season
DVD box art of Christmas movies

Christmas season is upon us yet again, and what better way to celebrate the season than by watching some classic holiday films? Everyone has their favorite movie they watched growing up, but it can be difficult to track down a flick because of all the streaming services available to subscribers.

If Max is your preferred streamer, we have all of the best Christmas movies on the HBO and Warner Bros.-dominated service. From newer hits from the 2000s to family comedies from the late 1980s, here are the five best Christmas movies to stream this year on Max.

Read more
A new ‘Meet the Parents’ is in the work with most of the main cast set to return
Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are both set to return for the film.
Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents

It's been a couple of decades since Ben Stiller first discovered that he had to meet his girlfriend's parents. Meet the Parents was such a success that it spawned an entire franchise, and now, that franchise is getting a new installment. Deadline is reporting that a fourth film is in the works and that Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are all in early talks to star in the new film.

John Hamburg is set to write the screenplay, with De Niro set to produce. Meet the Parents was followed by Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers, and the franchise has grossed $1.13 billion through its first three installments. Little Fockers, the most recent installment, was released in 2010, so there has been a considerable age gap.

Read more
The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo
The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes
first trailer 28 years later aaron taylor johnson in

It's been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie's cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we've got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the "rage virus."

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, the movie's official synopsis says: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Read more