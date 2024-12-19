Could the new ‘Superman’ movie save the DC universe?

As an early Christmas present, we got our very first look at James Gunn’s new Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 11. The first trailer, which signals a pretty radical departure from Zack Snyder’s version of the character.

The responses to the trailer online have been largely positive, with many noticing how vibrant and colorful the film looks, and also taking note of its use of John Williams’s original Superman theme, which has been repurposed here for electric guitar.

Of course, the biggest highlight of the trailer for many came in the form of our first extended look at Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s four-legged sidekick. The trailer gives Krypto a super moment, as he comes to Superman’s aide at a moment of what appears to be desperation.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer

Elsewhere, the trailer also gives us a look at several other DC heroes, as well as Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane.

Gunn’s Superman is meant to launch an entirely new universe at DC, one that Gunn is going to shepherd in a role not dissimilar to Kevin Feige’s at Marvel. Gunn is probably best known for his work at Marvel directing all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, and now, he’s taken that sentimentality and earnestness and ported it over to a character that could use some.

Superman is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, but it’s been decades since there was a beloved version of the character on screen. Superman is hoping to break that curse, reminding us that there are plenty of ways to tell stories about a fundamentally good person trying his best to help those he can. I, for one, am sold.