  Culture
Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy: Stream the New Movie NOW

Keen to indulge in some wonderful nostalgia or to introduce your kids to the delights of Space Jam? Space Jam: A New Legacy is now available to watch via HBO Max. Sure, you could head to the theater to see it but how about relaxing at home and watching it there? Here’s how to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online right this second.

Directed By: Malcom D. Lee
Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Zendaya
Runtime: 115 minutes

How to Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy Online in the U.S.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is available to stream via HBO Max as of today. Included in your usual HBO Max subscription, all you need to do is hit play.

Space Jam: A New Legacy tells the story of basketball legend, LeBron James and his youngest son Dom, as they find themselves trapped in the Warner 3000 Server-Verse, a virtual space ruled by a tyrannical A.I known as Ai-G Rhythm (played by Don Cheadle). LeBron has to save his son and get him home safely, all with the help of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and many more Looney Tunes characters. How? By winning a basketball match, of course!

It’s suitably wacky stuff that’s bound to beguile fans of the original movie. It’s a great film for all the family and right now, it’s available via HBO Max.

If you’re an active HBO Max member, all you need to do is hit the play button. The movie is available to stream for the next 31 days, just like with other blockbuster premieres on the service.

If you’re not an existing HBO Max member, this is your time to subscribe. HBO Max costs $14.99 per month with the choice of an annual plan for $99.99 with ads or $149.99 without ads. For the money, you can stream Space Jam: A New Legacy in 4K Ultra HD with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, along with tons of other great movies and shows.

That includes In the Heights, the recent Friends reunion special, and classic content like Scream, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and much more.

There’s no HBO Max free trial but it’s still amazing value anyhow and you won’t run out of new things to watch. It’s also one of the best places to watch cartoons online. Basketball and Looney Tunes fans alike are going to adore Space Jam: A New Legacy.

