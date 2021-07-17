  1. Culture
Watch Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021: Stream the Action NOW

By

Tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, Impact Wrestling is hosting its 17th annual summer Slammiversary exhibition featuring Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship as the main event. This is a pay-per-view show, and if you’re looking for the best way to watch  theImpact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 live stream online, there’s still time to grab the PPV so you can stream it live with FITE.tv. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 Live Stream in the U.S.

The best way to watch Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 online is through FITE.tv, a top streaming provider for pro wrestling, boxing, MMA, and more. Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 is a pay-per-view, though, ringing in at $40 bucks. You can order it right through FITE.tv and then stream it on your computer, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, smart TV, or streaming stick. You can check out a full list of compatible streaming platforms here.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 is the 17th event in the league’s Slammiversary series and features five championship bouts. The main event will see reigning champ Kenny Omega, widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, defending his belt against Sami Callihan in a no holds barred “No Disqualification” match. This comes on the heels of Omega’s recent victory against Moose at Against All Odds, where the champion retained his title.

Moose will be entering the ring at Slammiversary 2021 for a long-awaited showdown with his rival Chris Sabin following their recent encounters that culminated in Sabin issuing a challenge to Moose to settle the score. Fans will also be treated to the first Ultimate X Match in more than two years, with champion Josh Alexander putting his belt on the line in a free-for-all melee featuring Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Rohit Raju.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent by Design, and Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava will also be putting their titles on the line tonight, so this isn’t a show you’ll want to miss. You still have time to sign up for FITE.tv and grab the pay-per-view for $40, which is the surest way to watch the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 live stream. Your FITE.tv account, however, costs nothing and even gives you access to some free content. The action begins this evening at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

