Joshua vs. Usyk Live Stream: How to Watch the Fight Online

Happening tonight in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Anthony Joshua defends his WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight world titles in a clash with Oleksandr Usyk. Stepping up as Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger, Usyk is ready for a great fight, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how it all goes down. If you’re wondering how to watch the Joshua vs Usyk live stream, this quick guide will explain everything.

How to Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk Fight Online In the U.S.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at weigh-in before big match.
Getty Images

The Joshua vs Usyk fight will air live on Sky Box Office in the U.K., which, unfortunately, isn’t available in the U.S. However, you may be able to use a VPN to gain access, which we’ll explore in more detail below. The easiest way to watch the live stream of the fight in the U.S. is exclusively through DAZN. For just $20 per month, with the option to cancel anytime, or $100 for the full year, you can access the service on a host of devices. For example, if you sign up now you can watch the fight live on compatible TV streaming platforms, mobile and tablet devices, computers, or game consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation.

If you want to give Sky Box Office a try, you can use a VPN to mask your current IP address with one assigned from the U.K. Basically, it looks like you’re browsing and streaming from somewhere within Europe, giving you access to region-locked or geo-locked content. One of the best VPN services for this sort of thing is NordVPN, which can help you access blocked content while also protecting your privacy and browsing habits. The tricky part is not accessing the stream; it’s paying for the PPV (box office) event, which is not included in regular services. The Joshua vs Usyk fight costs £24.95 (about $34) through Sky Box Office, but you’ll need U.K. information to sign up and pay. You may also be able to access the fight through NowTV, but it will also require an active VPN. That’s precisely why we recommend using DAZN, which is one of the easiest methods. It’s also available for a variety of platforms and streaming devices — so you have a lot of options when it comes to watching the live stream events.

Are There Other Fights at the Event Besides Joshua vs. Usyk?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk presser with two opponents meeting face to face.
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The titular match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is the main event, which means other bouts are happening beforehand, six in total, and five before the big one. Some of the notable and confirmed fights for the undercard include Lawrence Okelie vs Dilan Prasovic, Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo, Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku, and Campbell Hatton vs Sonni Martinez. You can check out the full fight card below.

The main event is set to kick off sometime around 5 PM ET in the U.S. (10 PM U.K. time) and depends on how long the other fights run. Overall, this broadcast is scheduled much earlier than previous Matchroom Boxing events, so we should see a lot of these fights kicking off sooner than usual. That’s always a welcome change!

Remember, you can sign-up for access to the live stream on DAZN right up until the fight kicks off at 5 PM ET. If you want to watch any of the earlier fights, you’ll need to sign up before those. You can opt for a month only at $20, which renews automatically, and you can also cancel at any time. Or, you can go with a full year’s worth of access at $100, which saves you about $140 off the normal cost (if you stayed with the monthly plan). Either way, that’s a great deal for access on a host of platforms and devices, including game consoles.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandry Usyk Fight Card

  • MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO Heavyweight Titles)
  • Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic (WBO Cruiserweight Title)
  • Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo (Light-Heavyweight Match)
  • Campbell Hatton vs Sonni Martinez (Super-Featherweight Match)
  • Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku (Welterweight Match)
  • Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov (Middleweight Match)

