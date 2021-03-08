How to Watch The Simpsons Online: Stream Every Episode

Is there anyone on the planet who doesn’t like watching The Simpsons? We’re not convinced. The Simpsons has been around for over 30 years now and continues to be a popular hit for many. It’s the perfect slice of comfort binge-watching with Matt Groening’s beloved animated sitcom offering plenty of jokes for adults and kids of all ages. Here’s how to watch The Simpsons online, including the latest episodes as they air. If you’re not sure where to begin, we’ve already looked at the best Simpsons episodes over the years.

Created By: Matt Groening

Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright

Number of Seasons: 32

How to Watch The Simpsons Online In The U.S.

Simply put, Disney+ is the home of The Simpsons online now. The streaming service from the House of Mouse has the show’s exclusive rights and continues to showcase all the latest episodes as and when they become available. If you want to binge-watch all 698 episodes, this is the place to go. There’s no Disney+ free trial anymore but a month’s subscription costs just $7 for one month or $70 for a year’s subscription so it’s great value for The Simpsons fans. There’s also the Disney+ Bundle which offers access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $13 per month — $5 less than it would cost to subscribe to the three services individually.

Alternatively, you can watch The Simpsons online by purchasing past episodes and seasons via Amazon Prime Video. Episodes start from $2 for older episodes to the latest tales costing $3. Full seasons are priced from $12 to $37. If you’re just looking to watch a certain couple of episodes, this might work out as the better deal but bear in mind that Disney+ offers plenty more than just The Simpsons.

Whichever method you choose, both Disney+ and Amazon have chosen to exclude a season 3 episode involving Michael Jackson, due to potential controversy surrounding the star. You might also notice that the show uses a dated 4:3 aspect ratio until midway through season 20 which may bother some users. Either way, the show continues to bring a smile to the face of many viewers. Whether you’re looking for a slice of nostalgia by watching episodes from your younger days, or you want to check out the latest The Simpsons episodes, these are your best options for watching online.

