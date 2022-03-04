Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available. With all kinds of great content from all things Disney and Marvel, as well as everything Star Wars-related you can think of, it also has some great documentaries from National Geographic.

The best value way of getting Disney Plus is to also sign up for The Disney Bundle so you get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ all in one great package each month.

For now though, if you’re looking to sign up to Disney Plus, it’s useful to know how to watch something on the service. Luckily, it is available on a wide variety of devices. Here’s what to do.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Your PC

Disney Plus is available through all modern web browsers, so accessing the service through one is very simple. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Go to https://www.disneyplus.com/

Step 2: Click the Login icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Enter your email address and click Continue, then enter your password and click Login.

Step 4: Once you’re logged in, you can browse everything that Disney Plus has to offer. Just click on whatever you want to watch.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Your TV

Watching Disney Plus on your TV may vary depending on the device you’re using. It’s possible to use Disney Plus on many smart TVs as well as through a streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV. Here is an idea of what to expect with the instructions matching for most devices.

Step 1: Download the Disney Plus app on your streaming device or TV.

Step 2: Open the app.

Step 3: Click Login. Alternatively, if you have Disney Plus installed and logged in on your phone, you may be able to log in through that method. Look for a line that says to open your phone’s app instead to log in that way. Usually, all you need to do is open Disney Plus on your phone and wait a moment for the two to sync up.

Step 4: If you want to solely use your TV or streaming device, then enter your email address and password.

Step 5: You should now be successfully logged into Disney Plus on your TV and can browse for whatever content you want to watch.

How to Watch Disney Plus on a Phone or Tablet

Using the Disney Plus app on a phone or tablet is pretty similar, regardless of if you have an Android device or iOS product. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Download the free Disney Plus app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app on your device.

Step 3: Log into your account with your existing email address and password. It’s also possible to sign up for a new one if you need to.

Step 4: After you have successfully logged in, you can browse the Disney Plus catalog and pick out something to watch.

With the phone/tablet app, you are able to download content to watch offline. To do so, tap the show or movie you want to watch, then tap the arrow in the top right-hand corner to download it to your device.

