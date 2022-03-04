  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to Watch Disney Plus

By
Close-up of a hand holding a remote with a TV displaying the Disney Plus app in the background.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services available. With all kinds of great content from all things Disney and Marvel, as well as everything Star Wars-related you can think of, it also has some great documentaries from National Geographic.

The best value way of getting Disney Plus is to also sign up for The Disney Bundle so you get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ all in one great package each month.

For now though, if you’re looking to sign up to Disney Plus, it’s useful to know how to watch something on the service. Luckily, it is available on a wide variety of devices. Here’s what to do.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Your PC

Disney Plus homepage displayed on a TV.

Disney Plus is available through all modern web browsers, so accessing the service through one is very simple. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Go to https://www.disneyplus.com/
Step 2: Click the Login icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Enter your email address and click Continue, then enter your password and click Login.
Step 4: Once you’re logged in, you can browse everything that Disney Plus has to offer. Just click on whatever you want to watch.

How to Watch Disney Plus on Your TV

Watching Disney Plus on your TV may vary depending on the device you’re using. It’s possible to use Disney Plus on many smart TVs as well as through a streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV. Here is an idea of what to expect with the instructions matching for most devices.

Step 1: Download the Disney Plus app on your streaming device or TV.
Step 2: Open the app.
Step 3: Click Login. Alternatively, if you have Disney Plus installed and logged in on your phone, you may be able to log in through that method. Look for a line that says to open your phone’s app instead to log in that way. Usually, all you need to do is open Disney Plus on your phone and wait a moment for the two to sync up.
Step 4: If you want to solely use your TV or streaming device, then enter your email address and password.
Step 5: You should now be successfully logged into Disney Plus on your TV and can browse for whatever content you want to watch.

How to Watch Disney Plus on a Phone or Tablet

Using the Disney Plus app on a phone or tablet is pretty similar, regardless of if you have an Android device or iOS product. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Download the free Disney Plus app through the App Store or Google Play Store.
Step 2: Open the app on your device.
Step 3: Log into your account with your existing email address and password. It’s also possible to sign up for a new one if you need to.
Step 4: After you have successfully logged in, you can browse the Disney Plus catalog and pick out something to watch.

With the phone/tablet app, you are able to download content to watch offline. To do so, tap the show or movie you want to watch, then tap the arrow in the top right-hand corner to download it to your device.

Editors' Recommendations

Best TV Deals for March 2022

Vizio 65-inch V-series 4K TV in living room.

Best Disney Plus Deals for February 2022

disney plus free trial

How Many People Can Watch Disney Plus at Once?

Close-up of a hand holding a TV with Disney plus.

5 Things You Should Buy in the Best Buy Presidents Day Sale

Woman wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones around her neck.

The 10 Best Umbrellas to Dodge the Drizzle in 2022

best umbrellas of 2021

Best cheap Nerf gun deals and sales for March 2022

Best cheap dumbbell deals for March 2022

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for March 2022

Garmin Vivoactive Watch

Best cheap NordicTrack deals and sales for March 2022

NordicTrack Commercial X32i Treadmill

Best air fryer deals March 2022: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021

Best cheap skateboard deals for March 2022

Caroma electric skateboard

Best cheap Saatva Mattress deals for March 2022

Saatva Mattresses

Mattress sales: Best deals and prices for March 2022

Layla Hybrid Mattress