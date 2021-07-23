  1. Culture
Watch Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Stream: Tune in NOW

The USA Olympic flag flying against a blue sky.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics — or perhaps it’s more accurate to call it the 2021 Olympics, following the event’s postponement last summer — are officially on today, with the Opening Ceremony beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET/3.55 p.m. PT. If you want to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony online (or re-watch it if you were still in bed), then you can do it by signing up for Peacock. Best of all? It doesn’t cost a thing, and you can watch the biggest events of the Olympic Games as well. Read on to find out more.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony kicks off at 6:55 a.m. ET this morning. That’s a little early, but the Tokyo Games are happening in Japan this year (if “Tokyo” wasn’t a giveaway there) and there’s obviously a bit of a time difference if you’re in the United States, but the good news is that Peacock — NBC’s premium streaming service — is running coverage of the main games on five dedicated channels all day.

Peacock also has a free plan, which, with the exception of U.S. men’s basketball, is all you need to watch all of the gymnastics and track and field events online. (To watch U.S. men’s Olympic basketball, you’ll have to sign up for the Peacock Premium plan for $5 per month). Your free subscription also gives you access to thousands of hours’ worth of movies and TV programming.

Peacock’s always-on Tokyo Now channel is providing most of the live coverage of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games, but with five channels dedicated to the event, there’s tons of other content to enjoy. That includes analysis, athlete profiles, Team USA highlights, historic moments, and exclusive specials such as Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, For Ball and Country, The ‘96 Effect, and The Greatest Race.

The free plan is a great way to try out Peacock and that’s all you need to stream the biggest events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (minus U.S. men’s basketball), but Peacock Premium is an upgrade worth considering. For $5 per month, you get access to the entire content library that Peacock has to offer, including classic shows like The Office, sports like PGA Tour golf and Premier League Soccer, and all sorts of new and exclusive Peacock shows and movies.

