Fury vs. Wilder are Stepping Into the Ring NOW — Tune in Live!

After 20 months and multiple postponements, the biggest boxing match of 2021 is finally happening — and we mean right this minute, because Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are stepping into the ring to touch gloves any second now. If you don’t want to miss out on this history-making heavyweight bout, then you have only minutes left to sign up for ESPN and grab the PPV so you can watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 live stream.

For $7 per month or $70 per year, ESPN+ lets you enjoy a myriad of sports content right on your computer, smart TV, mobile device, streaming stick, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console. That includes MMA and boxing content, and ESPN+ is the only place to live stream UFC pay-per-view events as well. You can also buy and watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online right now through ESPN+ — and there’s still time before these two heavyweight titans clash.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 is a historic bout that has been more than a year and a half in the making. These two heavyweights first met in 2018 in a fight that ended in a controversial draw; their rematch followed in early 2020 where Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury handily defeated Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder via a seventh-round TKO. In doing so, Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title and handed Wilder his first defeat.

Now, after several delays, these two top heavyweights are settling their years-long score with their trilogy bout. Will the Gypsy King, who is the strong favorite to win tonight, once again out-maneuver his opponent and put on a masterclass of heavyweight boxing as he did at Fury vs. Wilder 2? Or will the Bronze Bomber surprise everyone and issue an upset to reclaim both his title and his status in the heavyweight division?

Only time will tell, but you won’t have to wait long as the event has already begun and you’ve only got a short time left to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 live. Another option is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. This includes ESPN+ as well as Disney+ and basic Hulu for $14 per month and is one of the best values in streaming.

Editors' Recommendations