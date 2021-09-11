The highly anticipated boxing match between two legendary fighters, Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, is happening tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The Triller Fight Club Legends II, which will stream live on FITE.tv for $50, will also feature three undercards, along with commentary from former President Donald Trump.

Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Time

The main event was supposed to see another legendary boxer in the ring facing off against ex-UFC champion Belfort, but 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and had to withdraw from the match. The match was supposed to be De La Hoya’s comeback, as he retired in 2009.

Replacing De La Hoya is the 58-year-old Evander Holyfield, who will be fighting the 44-year-old Belfort after 10 years since his last boxing match — a victory in 2011 against Brian Nielsen. The event was initially supposed to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, but it was moved to Florida as the California State Athletic Commission refused to license Holyfield. It remains unclear if the match will appear on each fighter’s professional boxing record, or if it will be treated as an exhibition.

The fight, however, will still be scored like a professional fight that will follow the official rules. There will be eight rounds of 2 minutes each though, compared with the traditional 10 or 12 rounds of 3 minutes each. Holyfield vs Belfort is expected to start at 7 PM PT.

The Undercards

Before you’re able to watch Holyfield vs. Belfort, you’ll be treated to a trio of undercard fights that should get you ready for the rush of the main event. If you’ve gone through the trouble of securing your slot in a Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream, you might as well make the most of it and enjoy all the matches in the event, which starts at 4 PM PT.

The first fight of the event is a 130-pound match between Andy Vences and Jono Carroll, followed by former heavyweight and cruiserweight champion David Haye coming out of retirement to touch gloves with part-time boxer Joe Fournier.

UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will then meet outside of the Octagon. Silva comes from a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer, while this will be Ortiz’s boxing debut.

Commentary From Trump

Donald Trump is no stranger to combat sports, as his hotels and casinos have hosted numerous major boxing events. He will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr., in providing commentary for all four fights of the evening. However, if you prefer regular commentary, you choose to go with the coverage of Jim Lampley and Shawn Porter.

Editors' Recommendations