Former boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort are set to clash tonight at Triller Fight Club Legends II, a boxing event that will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event begins at 4 PM PT, with the main event expected to start at 7 PM PT.

There’s no telling what will happen when the legendary fighters collide, but the excitement surrounding the Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream is magnified with UFC greats Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz facing off as one of the undercards. The event is certainly worth watching, but how much does it cost?

How Much Does the Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV Cost?

The Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream will be hosted by Fite TV, which is offering access to the fight for $50. The cost includes unlimited replays for all fights in the event until Dec. 11, so you’ll be able to rewatch them for three months. The Triller app, where you can watch Holyfield vs. Belfort, is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, so you’ll have no shortage of viewing options.

As an alternative, you can sign up for the TrillerPass, which costs either $30 per month or $300 per year. In addition to Triller Fight Club Legends II, a TrillerPass subscription will let you watch other boxing matches, as well as music performances featuring artists like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, and more.

You may also contact your cable, satellite, and telecommunications provider to check if they can give you access to the event, as well as the price that you’ll have to pay.

Holyfield vs. Belfort: The Story

The 44-year-old Belfort was supposed to be fighting against 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, who was coming out of retirement for this match. However, De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, which forced him to withdraw.

Replacing De La Hoya is Holyfield, but the California State Athletic Commission refused to license the 58-year-old boxer, which is why the event was moved from the Staples Center in Los Angeles to Florida. However, while the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight will follow official rules, it remains unclear if the match will be registered as an official bout or treated as an exhibition.

Jim Lampley and Shawn Porter will provide commentary for the event, but former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. will provide alternate commentary.

