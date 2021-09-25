Joshua vs. Usyk PPV Price: How Much Will It Cost?

Glove-to-glove, Anthony Joshua and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk face-off is a bout that’s sure to go down in the history books. AJ will defend his WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA heavyweight world titles in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Many believed he would be up against Tyson Fury, but instead, Usyk is his WBO mandatory challenger. You can tune in to the fight live, online, and via several streaming devices thanks to DAZN, but because this is a pay-per-view event, the costs may be a little confusing, so here’s the all-important Joshua vs Usky PPV price if you’re turning in from the US!

Matchroom Boxing events are available to stream live exclusively through DAZN here in the U.S., so you’ll need to sign up before you can watch. Unlike some PPV services, you can’t subscribe to specific events, but you can sign up for a single month — although the better deal is to sign up for a year, at the least. New subscribers will pay $20 per month, with the option to cancel at any time. Or, you can sign up for a full year at $100, which saves you about $140 in total. You can sign up now to watch the Joshua vs Usyk fight on compatible TV streaming platforms, mobile, tablets, computers, or game consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation. If you’d rather wait, you can sign up at any time, up until the fight kicks off. Wait longer than that, and you’ll miss the fight!

The broadcast starts at 1 PM ET (6 PM UK time), with five other fights scheduled before Joshua and Usyk enter the ring. Some of the confirmed undercard fights include Lawrence Okelie versus Dilan Prasovic, Callum Smith versus Lenin Castillo, and Maxim Prodan versus Florian Marku. By the time AJ steps into the ring, it will probably be after 5 PM ET (10 PM UK time).

At the weigh-in yesterday, AJ came in almost 19 pounds higher than Usyk at just over 240 pounds, giving him a slight advantage there. However, Usyk reached a career-high with his weigh-in at nearly 221 pounds. He’s been packing on the muscle getting ready for this fight, and it certainly looks like it’s going to be an exciting one! Usyk should give Joshua a run for his money.

If AJ wins, he’ll stay champion, with the WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO world heavyweight titles on the line. But if Usyk pulls this off, he could very well become the new undisputed champion. The Matchroom Boxing: Joshua vs. Usyk fight starts at about 5 PM ET tonight and will air via DAZN pay-per-view ($100 per year or $20 monthly) in the U.S. If you sign up for the year, you can look forward to Scardina versus Doberstein, Smith versus Fowler, Garcia versus Martin, and Whyte versus Wallin, all in October. Then, in December, Joseph Parker is scheduled to take on Derek Chisora in a heavyweight rematch fight.

Joshua vs Usyk Fight Card

MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua versus Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO Heavyweight Titles)

Anthony Joshua versus Oleksandr Usyk (WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO Heavyweight Titles) Lawrence Okolie versus Dilan Prasovic (WBO Cruiserweight Title)

Callum Smith versus Lenin Castillo (Light-Heavyweight Match)

Campbell Hatton versus Sonni Martinez (Super-Featherweight Match)

Maxim Prodan versus Florian Marku (Welterweight Match)

Christopher Ousley versus Khasan Baysangurov (Middleweight Match)

