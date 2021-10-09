Is the Fury vs. Wilder 3 Fight Canceled?

Tonight, Tyson Fury is scheduled to take on Deonte Wilder for the world heavyweight championship. This is the third fight between the two boxers, since back in 2018. The second fight, which took place in February 2020, was an excellent event and this one is sure to be too! But since this fight was originally scheduled to take place back in June, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s canceled or going to be. The delay was because Fury tested positive for COVID-19, but this time around, there’s nothing stopping the event!

Is it canceled? Absolutely not. Is it going to go down in heavyweight history? Yes, it is. If you’re not already aware, the fight is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury vs. Wilder 3 is the main event, which will be the final fight of the night. Taking place before that are 3 other fights, including the continental Americas heavyweight championship between Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez. The best way to watch is through ESPN+ on your platform of choice, whether that’s mobile, desktop, a smart TV, a media player, or even a game console. You will need an active subscription to the service along with an Fury vs Wilder 3 PPV ticket.

If you’re wondering how much it costs to watch the PPV, things can be a little confusing initially, so we’re going to break it down. A subscription to just ESPN+ is $7 per month or $70 annually. You will need an active subscription, but you’ll also need to purchase the PPV package for the Fury vs. Wilder 3 event, which is an additional $87. Alternatively, you can subscribe to The Disney Bundle for $14 per month, which includes access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. You’ll still need to purchase the PPV package separately, but it’s a little cheaper with the Disney bundle, at $80. Either way, both options will net you access to the Fury vs. Wilder 3 livestream this evening. The earlier you sign-up the earlier you can tune in, allowing you to watch some of the other fights and preliminaries.

The other fights taking place tonight are:

Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship: Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez

Heavyweight Bout: Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki

Heavyweight Bout: Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

So, to recap, the fight is not canceled, and will be taking place later tonight. Of course, the main event is the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight, which is highly anticipated and sure to be a thrilling fight! The main card kicks off at 9 PM ET, while the preliminaries start around 7 PM ET. Grab that subscription now so you don’t miss out on any of the action!

Editors' Recommendations