Do You Need ESPN+ to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 in the U.S.?

On Saturday night, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are settling their score once and for all in a long-awaited rematch that might be the biggest boxing event of 2021. Due to COVID-related delays, fans have been waiting for more than a year to see these two heavyweights finish their fight trilogy, but it’s finally happening this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online in the U.S.

It should come as no surprise that Fury vs. Wilder 3 is a pay-per-view event, and ESPN has secured the broadcasting rights in the U.S. That means that if you want to watch the Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV online, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. The PPV costs $80, while ESPN+ itself rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year. However, the best value is to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+ along with Disney+ and basic Hulu for $14 per month.

For their trilogy fight, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be defending his two titles against former champ Deontay Wilder, from whom Fury took the WBC heavyweight belt in February 2020 at Fury vs. Wilder II. The two first met before this in December 2018. That encounter marked Tyson Fury’s return to the ring after an extended hiatus and loss of his titles due to struggles with alcoholism, drug use, and depression. This bout ended in a split draw (a first for both boxers), although fans and commentators noted Fury’s excellent performance throughout the 12-round fight.

In their subsequent rematch at Fury vs. Wilder II, Fury put on a dominant show, knocking Wilder down twice before finishing his opponent with a technical knockout in the seventh round. This marked Wilder’s first and only defeat of his career so far and elevated Fury’s name to the ranks of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. Fans and analysts also praised Fury’s performance here as one of the best heavyweight spectacles in the history of the sport.

Tyson Fury’s astonishing comeback trail has shaken the heavyweight division and has made him a darling of the boxing world, so all eyes are on his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder this Saturday. Whether Wilder can avenge his defeat and reclaim the throne or whether Fury will again dominate his opposition to cement his status (and perhaps line him up for a unification title bout with newly crowned champ Oleksandr Usyk) remains to be seen, but if you want to watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 online live, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. The action begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

