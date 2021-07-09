  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Marvel’s Black Widow Is Now Streaming — Here’s How to Watch It

By

Black Widow, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters today. The prequel film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the titular heroine Black Widow, as she confronts hostile actors and her troubled past before the events of The Avengers: Endgame. You don’t have to grab your keys and head out to the theater to watch Black Widow if you have Disney+. Here’s how to watch Marvel’s Black Widow online right from the comfort of your couch with Disney Premier Access.

Directed by: Cate Shortland
Written by: Eric Pearson
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz
Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

How to Watch Marvel’s Black Widow Online in the U.S.

Disney+ is the film studio’s premium streaming service. Launched in 2019, this platform is the place for fans to stream Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content past and present, from beloved classics to new exclusive Disney+ productions like The Mandalorian and Loki. New content is being added to the catalog all the time, too, and subscribers can even stream select films as soon as they hit theaters with Disney Premier Access. That means that you can watch Black Widow online right now without having to leave your couch.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as the S.H.I.E.L.D.-agent-turned-Avenger, Natasha Romanoff. The film is directed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay written by Eric Pearson, who also wrote the screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok and has also worked on other Marvel movies including Ant-Man, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff must face down a hostile force with ties to her past that is intent on taking her down. The conspiracy forces Black Widow to confront the decisions she made before becoming an Avenger.

Related

With the movie rolling out in theaters today, now’s the time to sign up for Disney+ so you can watch Black Widow online with Disney Premier Access. Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and you can order movies on Disney Premier Access for $30. That allows you to watch it as many times as you like before it’s added to the Disney+ library, and you can stream on virtually any modern smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

Editors' Recommendations

We'd love your feedback! Fill out our survey for a chance to win

Reader Survey Feature

ICYMI: All Seasons of The Walking Dead Are Now on Disney+

how to watch the walking dead online

Loved Avengers: Endgame? There’s a Simpsons Special Out Now

how to watch marvel simpsons crossover online loki short film

There’s a Monster Inc SERIES, and You Can Stream It Now

how to watch cartoons online disney plus logo tm

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

What Is UFC Fight Night? A Beginner’s Guide to the Near-Weekly Event

watch ufc fight night whittaker vs gastelum online live

How Long Is a UFC Fight? The Rules, Explained

ufc brunson vs holland fight card derek

The 10 Best Shows on Hulu To Stream Right Now

best shows on hulu broadcity

UFC vs Bellator: What’s the Difference?

what is ufc fight island feature

Don’t Forget: Luca is now Streaming on Disney+

how to watch luca online disney plus streaming

Watch The Mysterious Benedict Society: Stream the New Series Now

how to watch the mysterious benedict society online disney plus

Can You Get a UFC PPV Refund? What You Need to Know

what is ufc fight island feature

England vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch the Euro 2020 Match Now

watch england vs germany live stream euro 2020