Black Widow, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters today. The prequel film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the titular heroine Black Widow, as she confronts hostile actors and her troubled past before the events of The Avengers: Endgame. You don’t have to grab your keys and head out to the theater to watch Black Widow if you have Disney+. Here’s how to watch Marvel’s Black Widow online right from the comfort of your couch with Disney Premier Access.

Directed by: Cate Shortland

Written by: Eric Pearson

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

How to Watch Marvel’s Black Widow Online in the U.S.

Disney+ is the film studio’s premium streaming service. Launched in 2019, this platform is the place for fans to stream Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content past and present, from beloved classics to new exclusive Disney+ productions like The Mandalorian and Loki. New content is being added to the catalog all the time, too, and subscribers can even stream select films as soon as they hit theaters with Disney Premier Access. That means that you can watch Black Widow online right now without having to leave your couch.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as the S.H.I.E.L.D.-agent-turned-Avenger, Natasha Romanoff. The film is directed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay written by Eric Pearson, who also wrote the screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok and has also worked on other Marvel movies including Ant-Man, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff must face down a hostile force with ties to her past that is intent on taking her down. The conspiracy forces Black Widow to confront the decisions she made before becoming an Avenger.

Related

With the movie rolling out in theaters today, now’s the time to sign up for Disney+ so you can watch Black Widow online with Disney Premier Access. Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and you can order movies on Disney Premier Access for $30. That allows you to watch it as many times as you like before it’s added to the Disney+ library, and you can stream on virtually any modern smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

Editors' Recommendations