Chip and Dale, Disney’s iconic duo of mischief-making chipmunks, are back in an all-new French-American animated series. The show is premiering now and is airing exclusively on Disney+, so now’s the time to sign up (or better yet, to grab the Disney Bundle) so you can stream Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life today.

Directed by: Jean Cayrol

Animated by: Xilam Animation

Episodes: 39

Run time: 7 minutes per episode

How to Watch Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life Online in the U.S.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life brings back Disney’s titular pair of chipmunks for the first time since the 1989 show Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. A French-American co-production of The Walt Disney Company France and Xilam Animation, Park Life is a departure from earlier iterations of the duo, featuring a modern art style. The series consists of 39 seven-minute episodes.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life features the famous chipmunks in a new setting, sharing hijinks and making trouble in a city park. The characters are less anthropomorphic than in previous versions and the show features no spoken dialogue between the animals, but high-strung Chip and laid-back Dale’s “odd couple” dynamic shines through in their adventures and in their never-ending quest to get acorns. Other famous Disney characters also make appearances throughout the series, including the lovable hound Pluto and Butch the Bulldog.

If you want to watch Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, then you can stream the premiere today when you sign up for Disney+. Disney’s premium streaming platform costs $8 per month or $80 per year and gives you access to a huge and growing library of shows, movies, and more from everything under the Disney umbrella. That includes not just new and classic Disney films but also Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel productions, along with other content.

A better value is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ along with ESPN+ and basic ad-supported Hulu for just $14 per month. That’s only $6 more than Disney+ alone, and you can also upgrade to ad-free Hulu for a total of $20 per month. If you already have any of these services, you can still upgrade to the bundle and take advantage of the special pricing.

