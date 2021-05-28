  1. Culture
Watch Cruella: Stream the Movie on Disney+ Now

By

Cruella, the much-hyped origin story of the iconic villainess from the beloved Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, premieres today in theaters and on Disney+. If you can’t make it to the theater or simply want to watch Disney’s latest film from the comfort of your living room couch, then here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Cruella online.

Directed By: Craig Gillespie
Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong
Runtime: 134 minutes

How to Watch Cruella Online in the U.S.

Cruella is rolling out in theaters across the U.S., but with the streaming revolution in full swing (and in light of theaters being closed throughout much of 2020), Disney has provided another option for those who would rather watch new releases from home: Disney+ Premier Access. This allows Disney+ subscribers to order new films like Cruella and the upcoming Black Widow. For $30, you get full on-demand access to a new movie release while it’s still in theaters, and you can stream it to your heart’s content.

Cruella is both a prequel to the 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians and the origin tale for the movie’s famous villain. Set in the 1970s at the height of the punk rock era, Cruella tells the story of a mischievous and ambitious young fashion designer named Estella (Emma Stone) who is determined to make a name for herself by any means necessary. Estella and her two criminal cohorts, Jasper and Horace, make a living for themselves in the streets of London, eventually drawing the attention of Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). This sparks a rivalry that shapes Estella into Cruella de Vil, a ruthless villainess hell-bent on attaining fame, fortune, and revenge.

Pre-ordering a movie with Disney+ Premier Access rings in at $30 and lets you watch it as many times as you like while it’s still in theaters. Just note that you have to be an active Disney+ subscriber in order to watch Cruella online along with upcoming Premier Access releases like Black WidowIf you haven’t signed up yet, your Disney+ subscription will cost you $8 per month or $80 per year, although a better deal is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and basic Hulu for just $14 per month.

