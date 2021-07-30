Watch Jungle Cruise: Stream the Premiere Today with Disney+

Disney’s new film Jungle Cruise hits theaters and the Disney+ streaming platform today. The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, is based on a boat-themed Adventureland attraction at Disney theme parks around the world. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber and you’re happy to forego the trip to the theater to stream the premiere from the comfort of your couch, then you can do so now with Disney Premier Access. Here’s how to watch Jungle Cruise online today.

Written by: Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti

Run time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

How to Watch Jungle Cruise Online in the U.S.

Jungle Cruise tells the story of steamboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), who becomes the reluctant river guide to Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her younger brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) on their quest to find the legendary “Tree of Life.” Houghton’s ultimate hope is to harness the healing powers of the Tree to usher in a medical revolution that will benefit all of mankind.

But the trio is not alone on the Amazon: Also searching for the Tree is Aguirre (Edgar Ramirez), a cunning mercenary who has been hired to guide a rival expedition, and Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), who is leading an Imperial German military expedition to find the Tree and claim it as his own. And even greater dangers, both natural and supernatural, await the adventurers as well.

If you want to watch Jungle Cruise (and you’re not planning to head out to theaters soon), then you can sign up for Disney+ and grab the movie with Disney Premier Access. Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and you can order Jungle Cruise on Disney Premier Access for $30. This lets you stream the film as many times as you like until it is added to the Disney+ library on November 12.

Your Disney+ subscription also gets you access to the entire library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars productions, among other content. If you want a bigger streaming package, then you should also definitely consider upgrading to the Disney Bundle. For $14 per month, you get Disney+, ESPN+, and basic ad-supported Hulu.

