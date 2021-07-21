The hit Marvel science fiction film Guardians of the Galaxy is now streaming on Disney+. Released in 2014, the movie follows the adventures of Peter Quill, the self-dubbed “Star-Lord,” and his misfit companions as they find themselves being hunted by bounty hunters and a mysterious villain after stealing a powerful alien object. Read on to learn more about the movie and how you can watch Guardians of the Galaxy online with Disney+.

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace

Release Date: August 2014

Run time: 2 hours, 2 minutes

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Online

Disney+ is a premium streaming service launched by the famous film studio in 2019 and serves as the go-to platform for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. That includes iconic and beloved animated Disney films of decades past, new releases like Cruella and Mulan, the entire library of Star Wars films and series like The Mandalorian, and the wide (and growing) catalog of Marvel movies and shows such as Loki. And, as you can imagine, new content is being added all the time — both modern classics like Guardians of the Galaxy as well as all-new productions. You can even stream select films as soon as they hit theaters with Disney Premier Access.

Guardians of the Galaxy tells the story of the human rogue Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his ragtag crew of aliens: The redemption-seeking assassin Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the hulking warrior Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), the tree-like humanoid Groot (Vin Diesel), and a smart-talking trigger-happy raccoon named Rocket (Bradley Cooper). The group bands together to evade capture by the villain Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) after Quill steals a mysterious orb that Ronan — a former ally of Thanos — needs to carry out his genocidal plans.

If you want to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online, then now’s the time to sign up for Disney+. Disney+ rings in at $8 per month or $80 for an annual subscription, but if you want a more complete streaming package, then you should definitely upgrade to the Disney Bundle which gets you Disney+ along with Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+ for just $14 per month.

