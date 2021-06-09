Watch Loki: Stream the Series on Disney+ Now

For fans who have had their fill of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s a new Marvel spinoff in town — Loki. New episodes of the show will premiere every Wednesday, with the show is set to be the latest hit from Disney+. It follows an alternate version of Loki after he steals the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame and looking at what happens to him when he’s caught up within the mysterious Time Variance Authority.

The organization exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline, punishing those tricksters who take advantage of things. They force Loki to choose to either be erased from existence due to his past crimes or to help fix the timeline to stop a greater threat. As you’d expect, he chooses the latter option, causing him to be trapped in his own crime thriller as he tries to alter human history. Starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, it’s expected to offer plenty of wit, charm, and a great twisting narrative too. Here’s how to watch Loki online as each new episode airs.

Created By: Michael Waldron

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gug Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku

Number of Seasons: 1

How To Watch Loki Online In The U.S.

Disney+ is the exclusive home of Loki. You won’t find the show anywhere else but on the House of Mouse’s streaming service as you’d expect from a Marvel property. There’s no Disney+ free trial anymore, but Disney+ is one of the best value streaming options out there. For just $8 per month or $80 per year, you can enjoy a new episode of Loki each week as well as embrace access to all your favorite shows and movies.

Disney+ gives you access to the full Marvel Cinematic Universe meaning you can watch every phase of the movies as well as indulge in spinoffs such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Alongside that is the full Star Wars collection including all its spinoffs too, as well as all things Pixar and Disney, every The Simpsons episode, and much more. We’ve already taken a look at the best Disney+ shows as well as the best Disney+ movies, and there is no shortage of options out there.

There’s also the Disney+ Bundle which gives you access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $14 per month, working out to $5 less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio individually.

Loki is available to stream on Disney+ from today so if you’re keen to see what all the fuss is about, you’ll want to hit the subscribe button now. With so much other great content available through Disney+, you won’t be disappointed with your options.

