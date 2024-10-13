These movies remind us how powerful movies can be

Naming the best movies of all time is daunting for all of the reasons you might expect. There have been thousands of movies since motion pictures were first invented, and while not all of them are great, there are certainly plenty that fit the bill. A list like this can never even hope to be comprehensive, because seeing every movie is impossible in and of itself.

It’s also, at least to some extent, a question of taste. Even so, we’ve tried our best to find movies that fit the bill and will remind you exactly what movies can do at their very best. Without further ado, these are the best movies to stream right now.

Titanic (1997) Play 194m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane Directed by James Cameron Watch on Paramount+ There are some cynical people out there who believe that Titanic‘s over-sentimentality is its biggest weakness. The movie was a juggernaut upon its release, but does it still work almost 30 years later? Yes. Yes it does. The film’s story of a tragic love set aboard the ill-fated ship is brilliant precisely because it is heartbreaking in all the ways you might expect, but it manages to combine that heartbreak with a genuinely awe-inspiring hour in which the ship is slowly sinking. Every time you watch it, you’ll want to believe that the outcome can change, which is the hallmark of all great tragedy. Nobody does it like James Cameron Titanic (1997) | Official Trailer

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) Play 228m Genre Adventure, History, War Stars Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn Directed by David Lean Watch on max One of the great epics ever made, Lawrence of Arabia tells the story of T.E. Lawrence, a British lieutenant who is sent to retreat with an Arab prince during a war against the Turks. Although it details Lawrence’s exploits, Lawrence of Arabia truly works because of its incredible desert vistas and because the movie is so fascinated with Lawrence the man. Few movies have the kind of grandeur and sweep that this one contains, and even fewer have stood the test of time as well as this one has. LAWRENCE OF ARABIA [1962] – Original Trailer (HD) | Now on 4K Ultra HD

The Social Network (2010) Play 121m Genre Drama Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer Directed by David Fincher Watch on Amazon Although it’s not a new movie, The Social Network still feels like one of the best artifacts about living your life online. Telling the story of Facebook’s founding, the film follows a young Mark Zuckerberg as he comes up with the idea for the company and then eventually betrays his best friend in order to ensure that it continues to grow. Featuring startlingly great performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, one of the best scripts of Aaron Sorkin’s career, and David Fincher’s cold , calculated direction, The Social Network is profound and endlessly rewatchable. THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer [2010] (HD)

Rear Window (1954) Play 115m Genre Thriller, Mystery Stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey Directed by Alfred Hitchcock Watch on Amazon Alfred Hitchcock made a number of all-time classics during his run of Hollywood dominance, but Rear Window might be the very best of the bunch. The movie follows a photographer who is recovering from a broken leg, and is therefore trapped in his apartment. When he begins to take an interest in looking through his neighbors’ windows, he starts to suspect that one of them murdered his wife. A movie about the act of watching, featuring career-best work from Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly, Rear Window is thrilling and meditative. Rear Window Official Trailer #1 - James Stewart, Grace Kelly Movie (1954) HD

Do the Right Thing (1989) Play 120m Genre Drama Stars Danny Aiello, Spike Lee, Ossie Davis Directed by Spike Lee Watch on Amazon Spike Lee’s primal scream about America’s foundational sins, Do the Right Thing is maybe the single best meditation on race in America that has ever been put to screen. The film is set on the hottest day of the year on a single block in Brooklyn. The block’s residents are primarily Black and Latino, and they frequent a pizza joint owned by a proud Italian and his bigoted kids. As tensions rise inside the community, we come to understand the way racism infuses everything that has happened in the film, and we appreciate just how long this problem has been around. Do the Right Thing | Restored Trailer [HD] | Coolidge Corner Theatre

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Play 120m Genre Adventure, Drama, Action, Romance Stars Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi Directed by Ang Lee Watch on max One of the great action movies ever made, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon tells the story of the theft of a warrior’s sword, and the quest to get it back. While those plot mechanics may sound simple, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is anything but. The movie’s fight choreography is an extension of its characters, and its storytelling structure clearly conveys the complexity of the film’s central characters. Michelle Yeoh may only have won an Oscar recently, but Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was all the proof we needed that she was deserving of one. CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON | Official Trailer

Citizen Kane (1941) Play 119m Genre Mystery, Drama Stars Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore Directed by Orson Welles Watch on Amazon Few movies live up to the hype when you actually see them for the first time, but Citizen Kane manages to do exactly that. The movie, which is widely regarded as one of the best films ever made, tells the story of the fictional Charles Foster Kane, a newspaper magnate who becomes one of the most powerful men in the world. Based on William Randolph Hearst’s actual story, Citizen Kane is really a movie about a man who has everything that money can be, but is still totally isolated from the world around him. It’s a brilliant, tragic, beautiful story anchored by Orson Welles’s impressive performance and his even better direction. Citizen Kane (1941) Official Trailer #1 - Orson Welles Movie

The Godfather (1972) Play 175m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan Directed by Francis Ford Coppola Watch on Paramount+ Another movie that you probably expected to find on this list, it’s hard to find new things to say about The Godfather. This quintessential gangster movie tells the story of the Corleone family as power passes from the family’s patriarch to the son who never wanted that responsibility. Featuring outstanding performances from its entire ensemble, innumerable iconic scenes and sequences, and some of the best work of Francis Ford Coppola’s career, The Godfather is a journey into the heart of darkness, but it’s also a movie that has earned its reputation. THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Play 149m Genre Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure Stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester Directed by Stanley Kubrick Watch on max One of the foundational sci-fi texts, 2001: A Space Odyssey is widely regarded as a masterpiece for a reason. The movie is split into four parts, and primarily tells the story of a mission to investigate an obelisk that has been discovered in our solar system. The structure has a number of strange properties, and the ship’s crew is also forced to deal with a rogue artificial intelligence system that seems to be malfunctioning. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, 2001: A Space Odyssey is the kind of great sci-fi movie that can be hard to wrap your head around, but that’s precisely the reason it needs to be on this list. 2001: A Space Odyssey | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment