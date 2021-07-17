Game 5 of Bucks vs. Suns in the NBA Finals 2021 will have us all on the edge of our seats. The good news is it kicks off today, and if you know where or how to watch the Bucks vs. Suns live stream online, you won’t miss any of the action. The Bucks are scheduled to take on the Suns once again, in the [now] best-of-three series. Previously up with two straight victories, the Milwaukee Bucks appeared to be the champions of this round, but the Phoenix Suns rose from the ashes to steal two wins of their own, putting the tie at 2-2 after Game 4. Who’s going to pull ahead in the Bucks vs. Suns live stream?

Wondering how to watch the Bucks vs. Suns game online? The jump ball starts at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT in Phoenix and it can be streamed on ABC through Hulu + Live TV. If you’re interested in watching, new customers can get a one-week subscription for free. That means you don’t have to pay a dime to watch the match. It doesn’t get better than that folks!

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Suns Live Stream Online in the U.S.

The best place to watch the Bucks vs. Suns live stream online is ABC on Hulu, through its live TV service. Unfortunately, there are no free or public live streams available, but that’s okay because you can watch on Hulu at no cost, as long as you’re a new subscriber. New customers get a one-week subscription for free after signing up. You also get access to Hulu’s streaming content, which has a lot to offer. Alongside watching the PGA Tour, there are a ton of movies you can watch on Hulu right now. Of course, if you’re not interested in either of those, you can watch more basketball and 2021 NBA Finals games on Hulu too!

There are two options when signing up for a Hulu subscription. You can opt for the cheaper ads-included plan which is $6 per month, or you can go with the ad-free plan for $12 per month. There are some bundles available too, like the Disney+ bundle where you get an active subscription to Disney+ and the ad-supported Hulu plan, with ESPN+, for just $14 a month.

Whatever you decide, you should know that the best place to watch Game 5 of Bucks vs. Suns, in the 2021 NBA Finals, is through a Hulu + ABC Live TV subscription. Once you’re all signed up, you can stream your games and content on a host of devices, including Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, Fire TV devices, Chromecast, and many more.

The Bucks vs. Suns match is sure to be an exciting game, maybe even one for the playbooks. The 2-2 tie will be broken, and we’ll see who takes the lead in the NBA Finals 2021. Antetokounmpo and Middleton are at the top of their games. The grind has certainly been a pleasure to witness!

Whichever team you’re backing, you don’t want to miss it. Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV now and you can enjoy the game, live, as it was meant to be experienced!

