PGA Tour Live Stream: How to Watch the Latest Events Online

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour season is still going strong, running through the summer and culminating in the Tour Championship on September 2. If you’re a dedicated streamer and golf-lover looking to watch the PGA Tour online, you’re no longer limited to network TV in 2021 — you’ve got a couple of options. The two best platforms for enjoying every PGA Tour live stream on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device are Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, so read on to get the scoop on how to stream it all live.

Hulu + Live TV

You probably already know Hulu as one of the best streaming platforms for TV shows, but the Hulu + Live TV package also contains the Golf Channel. This means that Hulu is a great choice if you’re looking for a streaming package to watch the PGA Tour. Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels for news, shows, sports, and more for $65 per month. Channels like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz are also available as premium add-ons to your plan.

Hulu + Live TV gives you more than just PGA Tour live stream access, though. Along with the Golf Channel, you also get CBS, ESPN, and NBC Sports Network, among others. This makes Hulu + Live TV a very well-rounded option if you like to watch the PGA Tour as well as other sports. If you want an even fuller package for only a little extra, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $72 per month — just $7 more than Hulu + Live TV by itself — a worthy upgrade if you also want to live stream UFC fights and the wide (and growing) catalog of Disney+ content.

FuboTV

FuboTV is not as much of a household name for Hulu, but might be shaping up to be the best streaming service for sports fans (especially if Fubo’s plan to serve as a sports betting platform pans out) and those who want to watch the PGA Tour online. Its channel lineup is enticing, too: The $65 per month Starter package features more than 115 channels for news, entertainment, and sports, including every PGA Tour live stream airing on the Golf Channel.

As with Hulu, FuboTV offers premium channels as add-ons, such as Showtime, Starz, and Epix. Note, however, that HBO is unavailable on Fubo as of now. This may change in the future as it has with other streaming services. If you can live without HBO, though, and you don’t wish to take advantage of the Hulu bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+ (or you’re willing to pay for those separately), then FuboTV is an excellent streaming package if you want to watch the PGA Tour and enjoy a wider TV channel lineup than Hulu + Live TV offers.

What PGA Tour tournaments are happening in 2021?

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour season is already underway, having started in September of last year. It will wrap up near the end of summer with the Tour Championship in September where current champ Dustin Johnson will be defending his title. There are too many tournaments to list here (although you can check out the full schedule yourself if you want), but if you’re planning to watch the PGA Tour and want to see what’s happening at a glance, then here’s a quick run-down of a few notable events coming this year that you won’t want to miss:

Date Event Course Purse April 8-11 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. TBA May 20-23 PGA Championship KI Golf Resort – Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C. $11,000,000 June 17-20 U.S. Open Torrey Pines (South), San Diego, Calif. $12,500,000 July 15-18 The Open Championship Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England $10,750,000 July 29-August 1 Olympic Men’s Golf Competition Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan N/A August 5-8 World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. $10,500,000 August 19-22 The Northern Trust Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J. $9,500,000 September 2-5 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga. TBA

Editors' Recommendations