There’s No Disney+ Free Trial, but This Is the Closest Thing

The Disney+ free trial might be suspended right now but we’re pretty confident that even at $7 for one month’s access, it’s absolutely fantastic value. With a seemingly never-ending treasure trove of iconic shows and movies, Disney+ is arguably the best value streaming service out there. That’s even more the case if you want to entertain your kids as well as yourself. Let’s take a look into what’s so amazing about Disney+.

Think Disney and you think quality, right? That’s exactly the case with Disney+. At its core, it has all the Disney content you can think of. That means almost every single animated movie from the company’s extensive collection along with dozens of Disney shorts and other favorites. Whether you want to watch old classics like Bambi or more recent hits such as Frozen 2 or Toy Story 4, Disney+ has you covered. If you want to watch the best Disney movies, this is the service to go for. Even without a Disney+ free trial, it’s extraordinary value to be able to pay just $7 for access to such high-quality movies.

Disney+ also offers all your favorite Star Wars and Marvel favorites thanks to owning the two franchises. You can binge-watch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe here or opt to watch all nine of the main Star Wars movies before switching over to the spin-offs. There’s original content here too with the likes of smash hits, The Mandalorian and WandaVision, ensuring you can enjoy a whole new perspective on your favorite Star Wars and Marvel characters, respectively.

That’s before you consider everyone’s favorite comfort TV sitcom — The Simpsons. A Disney+ free trial was never going to give you the time to watch nearly 700 episodes of The Simpsons, but for $7 a month, you’ve got way more time to pick out your favorite episode about the dysfunctional but lovable family.

If you’re looking for the latest movies, Disney+ also keeps a steady supply of new big hits. At Christmas, it released Soul, a powerfully charming movie from Pixar. It’s also released movies originally intended for cinema release via its Premier Access service. Previously, the live-action version of Mulan was available for $30 but is now free to watch via Disney+ with Raya and the Last Dragon set to follow in its footsteps on June 4. You can even watch the runaway success Broadway musical, Hamilton, on Disney+ ensuring you get a taste of the magic of theater from your living room.

Need just one more reason to forgive the lack of a Disney+ free trial? How about The Muppet Show? With five seasons worth of Kermit and the gang from 1977 to 1981, this vintage look at everyone’s favorite Muppets is simply delightful and it’s aged well.

Sure, everyone loves a free trial but with this kind of catalog of content, Disney+ is still a thoroughly remarkable option for just $7 a month. There’s fun for all the family here, with nostalgic favorites for your little ones to the most thrilling dramas out there right now such as The Mandalorian. You’re really not going to run out of options here so you won’t be disappointed to try out Disney+. It’s a truly special streaming service.

Editors' Recommendations