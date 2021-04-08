The Masters 2021 Live Stream: Watch Round 1 Online Today

Due to on-going pandemic-related caution, live attendance at this year’s PGA Tour: Masters Tournament is limited to about 12,000 fans instead of the usual 40,000 to 50,00. But everyone else can still stream the match online. The 2021 Masters takes place from April 8 through April 11 in Augusta, Georgia. Dustin Johnson will be defending his first Masters win just five months ago in November 2020. Many parts of the country are still holding back on live event attendance and with Johnson’s defense of the coveted green jacket, this year’s Masters tournament is set to draw online fans in record numbers. Here’s how to watch the 85th Masters online today.

Date: April 8 – April 11

Location: Augusta, Georgia

Course: Augusta National Golf Course

Purse: $11,500,000

How To Watch The Masters 2021 Online In The U.S.

Like the entire PGA Tour, 2021 Masters tournament will be streamable on ESPN+. There is no longer a free trial with ESPN+, but a $6 monthly subscription gives you unlimited access to live sports and tournament coverage plus tons of sports documentaries, news, and commentaries. You can save 15% on a $60 annual subscription, but if you only want to watch the Masters, cancel after the winner walks away with the jacket. You can cancel an ESPN+ subscription at any time. If sports draw most of your attention but you want additional streamed content, you can subscribe to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ all for $14 a month.

Hulu + Live TV is another choice for streaming the 2021 Masters as well as the rest of the PGA Tour. You get a one-week free trial with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, but if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends the monthly $65 charge kicks in.

To watch the 2021 Masters Tournament on the cheap, you can also signup for a FuboTV streaming bundle and cancel before the 7-day free trial ends. FuboTV bundles start at $65 a month for a package of more than 100 channels including sports channels worldwide. If you do decide to stick around after the free trial — or you forget to cancel early — you can quit easily. FuboTV doesn’t have contracts so you can go month by month.

Another option is to subscribe to Paramount+ streaming plan (formerly CBS All Access). Paramount + costs $6 per month and also offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up. You can save 15% with a CBS All Access annual plan. Like ESPN+ and FuboTV, you can cancel at any time.

Johnson won’t be the only player gunning for this year’s Master’s jacket. Other top pros on the hunt this year include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Editors' Recommendations