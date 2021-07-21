The critically acclaimed and award-winning movie, Nomadland, is a hard but rewarding watch about a woman who leaves her hometown after a bereavement and takes to a nomadic lifestyle as she travels around the United States. Available exclusively on Disney+, it’s a story that will stick in your mind for a long time to come. Here’s how to watch Nomadland online.

Directed By: Chloé Zhao

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie

Runtime: 108 minutes

How to Watch Nomadland Online

Nomadland is available exclusively via Disney+. Having won multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress at the Academy Awards, as well as multiple Golden Globes, the movie is not one to miss out on.

It stars Frances McDormand as a van-dwelling working nomad who leaves her hometown after her husband dies. From there, she travels around the United States a nomadic soul attempting to find her way in the world again. It’s a sometimes difficult watch given the sad subject nature but it’s a gripping tale that shows a different side of the United States to many other movies. It’s unlike any of the other best movies on Disney+, and Nomadland is sure to stick out in your memory for a while to come thanks to wonderful performances and a compelling storyline.

If you’re currently an active Disney+ subscriber, you can watch Nomadland by loading up the app or website and hitting the play button. If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney+, it’s worth doing so. Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year. There’s also the option of upgrading to the Disney+ Bundle for $14 per month which gives you Disney+ as well as ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported). Combined, that’s a great package of streaming entertainment.

However you choose to sign up to Disney+, you’ll love its wealth of content. If you’re looking for something lighter after Nomadland, there’s the full Pixar, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars back catalogs to explore so there’s something for every taste here as well as the whole family. You won’t run out of great content any time soon once you sign up for Disney+.

