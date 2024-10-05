These are must-see horror flicks if you're a fan of the genre

It’s horror season yet again! While some people might like to get scared year-round, most reserve the willies for October right before Halloween rolls around. Setting up decorations and going to a haunted house are hallowed traditions, but don’t forget to watch your favorite spooky flicks during a lazy Saturday night on the couch. There’s nothing like fall leaves and colder weather to put someone in the mood for a frightening story.
Netflix and Hulu have great movies for horror fans, but Max might top both of these streamers. The formerly titled HBO affiliation mixes a great variety of old and new classics in the genre. Zombies, dark lakes, creepy cabins, and so much more: It’s a great time to look in one place for all the best hits, and they’re covered here. These are the best horror movies on Max.