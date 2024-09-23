The show is deeply popular, even though it's been off the air for 20 years.

When it was on the air, Friends was one of the biggest shows on television. In the decades since, though, it’s become an even bigger deal thanks in large part to its appearance on various streaming services. Now, in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary, Variety is reporting that a new game show about the series will debut on Max.

The series, which is called Fast Friends, is a four-part competition series that will be filmed The Friends Experience: The One in New York. That experience is 17,000 square feet, and includes recreations of many key moments from the series.

“From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard ‘Friends’ fans on their toes,” the press release for the series says. The show’s winners will be crowned the ultimate Friends fans.

The show is set to begin production in October, but there is now premiere date for the series yet. Given that 2024 is the 30th anniversary, though, it would seem like they would want the series out before the end of the year.

Max is also set to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary with new bonus content, a new design for the show’s collection page, and hand-picked episodes to recommend to fans. The enduring appeal of Friends has made it one of the most popular shows of any kind on TV, even though it has been off the air for 20 years.