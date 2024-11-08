The series will follow an author dealing with a complicated relationship with his daughter.

When it first premiered on Apple TV+, few people saw Ted Lasso becoming the phenomenon that it ultimately was. Now, Bill Lawrence, one of the show’s creators, is bringing a new comedy series to HBO. Variety is reporting that the new series will star Steve Carrell and Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso.

The show was first picked up back in May and has been ordered for ten half-hour episodes for its debut season. The series will be “set on a college campus, centering on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter.” It’s unclear what role Dunster will be playing in the show.

Lawrence has become one of the most prolific voices in TV comedy in recent years. After creating Scrubs, which aired on NBC and ABC through much of the 2000s, he has gone on to co-create Ted Lasso and Shrinking in addition to this new series. This also isn’t the first time that Lawrence has reunited with a Ted Lasso star. Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent on the show, has joined Shrinking for the show’s second season.

Lawrence’s recent comedy has landed at Apple TV+, but this new show, which Carrell is also producing, has landed at HBO. It’s unclear when the series will debut or what it will be called when it does. At this point, though, the show is still casting, so it could be released in either 2025 or 2026. Until then, Lawrence’s fans will just have to rewatch the available episodes of one of his many comedies.