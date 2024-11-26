Krasinski and co-star Matthew Rhys will both serve as executive producers on the series.

John Krasinski’s relationship with Amazon appears to be a fruitful one. Variety is reporting that the Jack Ryan star is reteaming with the company for a new serial killer drama series called Silent River. The series will co-star Matthew Rhys of The Americans. Krasinski and Rhys will both serve as producers on the series, and Krasinski is also set to direct the pilot as well as additional episodes of the show.

Here’s the show’s official logline: “Through the lens of two men, whose lives are far more connected than they realize, Silent River explores the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.”

Recommended Videos

The show was created by Aaron Rabin, who will also serve as an executive producer.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, and Sunday Night on this gripping series, which delves into the mysteries and secrets of small-town America,“ Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios said. “With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller.”

The show deepens a partnership between Amazon and Krasinski that started with Jack Ryan. A Jack Ryan film is currently in development that will build off of the TV series, which is one of Amazon’s most popular shows. Rabin previously worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the fourth season of Jack Ryan, which is likely where he connected with Krasinski.