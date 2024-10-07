 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Nicole Kidman is reuniting with the ‘Big Little Lies’ author for a new series

It's not clear yet whether Kidman will star in the show or just produce it.

By
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.
HBO

Few actresses have taken the transition to television more in stride than Nicole Kidman. Although she was a movie star for decades, Nicole is now all over the small screen after first jumping over with Big Little Lies. Now, the actress has announced her latest small screen project, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Here One Moment.

Moriarty’s adaptations have been all over Netflix in recent years, including Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. Kidman has worked on two other Moriarty adaptations, but on this one, it isn’t yet clear whether she will also have a role on camera or not. For now, she is just producing the adaptation along with Per Saari, as well as Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, according to Deadline. It’s worth noting, though, that Kidman has ended up starring in the past two Moriarty adaptations that she was a part of.

Recommended Videos

The novel tells the story of a flight in which one women predicts how much time various passengers have before they die. Her predictions turn out to be eerily accurate.

Related

Regardless of whether she joins this adaptation, though, it’s clear that Kidman is still enjoying her job. In 2024 alone she has starred in Expats and The Perfect Couple on the small screen, and also had roles in movies A Family Affair, Babygirl and Spellbound. 

Here One Moment is also far from the only project the actress has on the horizon. She’s also set to star in a sequel to Practical Magic, another movie called Holland, Michigan, and a number of other projects. In the end, the question of whether she appears on screen in Here One Moment may have more to do with her schedule than anything else.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
New participants are invited to ‘Squid Game’ in a new teaser for the show’s second season
The teaser reminds us how many new cast members will be joining the show
Squid Game Season 2 Teaser

When it first debuted, Squid Game was one of the most surprising hits in the history of Netflix. The series, which told the story of a group of strangers living Korea who competed in life and death games for a massive cash prize, became a phenomenon, and a second season as greenlit shortly thereafter.

Although the season was greenlit almost immediately, it's taken some time for the second season to actually get produced, but now, we've got our first look at it. In the teaser for the new season, we see Gong Yoo playing the mysterious recruiter who gets people to play the game as he prepares for his day, and eventually proposes we play a game with him.

Read more
The best Netflix movies to stream in October
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV+ in October
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more