It's not clear yet whether Kidman will star in the show or just produce it.

Few actresses have taken the transition to television more in stride than Nicole Kidman. Although she was a movie star for decades, Nicole is now all over the small screen after first jumping over with Big Little Lies. Now, the actress has announced her latest small screen project, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Here One Moment.

Moriarty’s adaptations have been all over Netflix in recent years, including Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. Kidman has worked on two other Moriarty adaptations, but on this one, it isn’t yet clear whether she will also have a role on camera or not. For now, she is just producing the adaptation along with Per Saari, as well as Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, according to Deadline. It’s worth noting, though, that Kidman has ended up starring in the past two Moriarty adaptations that she was a part of.

The novel tells the story of a flight in which one women predicts how much time various passengers have before they die. Her predictions turn out to be eerily accurate.

Regardless of whether she joins this adaptation, though, it’s clear that Kidman is still enjoying her job. In 2024 alone she has starred in Expats and The Perfect Couple on the small screen, and also had roles in movies A Family Affair, Babygirl and Spellbound.

Here One Moment is also far from the only project the actress has on the horizon. She’s also set to star in a sequel to Practical Magic, another movie called Holland, Michigan, and a number of other projects. In the end, the question of whether she appears on screen in Here One Moment may have more to do with her schedule than anything else.