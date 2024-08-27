Several of the show's biggest stars still don't know whether it's coming.

When it was first released in 2017, Big Little Lies was a phenomenon both because of the juicy story at its center, and because of the panoply of A-list talent that had been assembled in the cast. That roster of talent only got more incredible when Meryl Streep joined the show in season 2, which was not as widely beloved but was still widely watched.

In an interview with Vanity Fair from June of 2024, star Nicole Kidman confirmed that the show would return for a third season, and said that she and co-producer Reese Witherspoon were working hard to assemble the necessary creative team.

“We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book,” she said at the time. “Yeah, and we’re in good shape. The rest is — we need to shut up, because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. Did you know that? Have you heard about that? It’s a scientific study.”

While Kidman and Witherspoon seem to be working on something, it seems the rest of the cast, which includes Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, are still very much out of the loop. During an interview promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice, Kravitz said that she didn’t know anything about the new season, but that she was “waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Woodley, meanwhile, said that she is also basically in the dark about the new season. “I know as much as everyone else knows, which is that apparently it’s happening . But that’s all I know. I don’t know any definitive details, apart from gossip and rumors that I’m hoping are true,” she said.

The new season may be happening, but it’s safe to say that it’s still good distance away.