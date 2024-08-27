 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

‘Big Little Lies’ season 3 seems to be happening, but not everyone is clued in

Several of the show's biggest stars still don't know whether it's coming.

By
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.
HBO

When it was first released in 2017, Big Little Lies was a phenomenon both because of the juicy story at its center, and because of the panoply of A-list talent that had been assembled in the cast. That roster of talent only got more incredible when Meryl Streep joined the show in season 2, which was not as widely beloved but was still widely watched.

In an interview with Vanity Fair from June of 2024, star Nicole Kidman confirmed that the show would return for a third season, and said that she and co-producer Reese Witherspoon were working hard to assemble the necessary creative team.

Recommended Videos

“We’re moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book,” she said at the time. “Yeah, and we’re in good shape. The rest is — we need to shut up, because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. Did you know that? Have you heard about that? It’s a scientific study.”

While Kidman and Witherspoon seem to be working on something, it seems the rest of the cast, which includes Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, are still very much out of the loop. During an interview promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice, Kravitz said that she didn’t know anything about the new season, but that she was “waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Woodley, meanwhile, said that she is also basically in the dark about the new season. “I know as much as everyone else knows, which is that apparently it’s happening . But that’s all I know. I don’t know any definitive details, apart from gossip and rumors that I’m hoping are true,” she said.

The new season may be happening, but it’s safe to say that it’s still good distance away.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
3 Body Problem season 2: Everything we know so far
The details on 3 Body Problem season 2
The cast of 3 Body Problem.

Following a pretty successful first season, even more people know about the intricate sci-fi mysteries of 3 Body Problem. The series is based on novels of the same name, and following the conclusion of the first season on Netflix, many want to better understand where the show might go from here.

While season 1 covers plenty of ground, the last episode may have left you feeling like you had way more questions that still needed to be answered. Here's what we know about what will be in store for this show in its second season:
Is a season 2 of 3 Body Problem coming?
3 Body Problem | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
1923 season 2: Everything we know so far
All about 1923 season 2
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

As a franchise, Yellowstone goes far beyond a single show. That's partially because series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a very prolific writer and also because Paramount sold off the streaming rights for Yellowstone to Peacock. The studio only came to regret that decision when it needed a hit for Paramount+. So far, Sheridan has delivered two Paramount+ exclusive Yellowstone prequels: 1883 and 1923. The former was always going to be a one-season series, but 1923 has a second season on the way.

The only bad news for fans of the franchise is that 2024 is primarily going to be about the final episodes of Yellowstone. But 1923 recently made its first major addition to the cast, and the Austin Business Journal is reporting that season 2 will be filmed at ATX Studios in Austin, Texas. Now, it's time to share everything we know so far about 1923 season 2.
Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Read more
Will there be an Outer Range season 3?
Will this Amazon Prime Video show be back?
The cast of Outer Range.

What's the only show that mixes Yellowstone with a side of science fiction? It's Outer Range, one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Much like Yellowstone did with Kevin Costner, Outer Range cast a movie star, Josh Brolin, to headline the series as a rancher. The parallels between the two shows are also apparent when Royal Abbott (Brolin) and his family try to keep their rivals, the Tillersons, from stealing their land out from under them. That's a common theme on Yellowstone as well.

Outer Range starts heading off into its own territory when Royal discovers a black void on his property that can bend time and space. If anyone goes through the hole, they could wind up in the past or the future. And as we've started to definitively learn in season 2, it's possible for someone to change the past after they've traveled through the void. The big question now is whether Amazon Prime Video is going to bring viewers back for Outer Range season 3.
Has Prime Video ordered Outer Range season 3?

Read more