 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is coming back for at least one more season

The show is already one of the most expensive in the history of TV.

By
Charlie Vickers in Rings of Power
Amazon Prime Video

Through its first two seasons, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive shows in the history of TV. And it looks like Amazon is willing to fork over at least a little more dough.

The company announced today in a press release that the show had been renewed for a third season, which is now in preproduction. Amazon also said that, while it hasn’t determined an exact release window for season 3 yet, the show is expected to start filming in the spring of this year. Since 2022, the show has apparently pulled in “170 million viewers worldwide, and continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.”

Recommended Videos

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R. Tolkien’s novels, The Rings of Power chronicles the creation of Mordor and the creation of the one ring to rule them all. It focuses on Sauron, Galadriel, and Elrond, and also includes other characters who might be unfamiliar to fans of the novels or books.

Related

In its second season, the show chronicled the creation of the rings of power for both dwarves and men, and also revealed that The Stranger who had arrived in Middle Earth was actually Gandalf.

In the past, the showrunners have suggested that they’d like the series to run for a total of five seasons, although it’s unclear whether Amazon is prepared to give them that many. For now, though, they’ve at least got one more, and it seems likely that we’ll learn even more about the men who will ultimately become ringwraiths. Given that it’s shooting in the spring, it seems likely that we’ll see season 3 sometime in 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Is Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ coming back after season 2?
The news comes following allegations against the show's creator Neil Gaiman.
Tom Sturridge in Sandman

After a first season that debuted all the way back in 2022, Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is coming back for a second season sometime in 2025. Variety is now reporting that that second season will be the show's last.

The series, which is adapted from Neil Gaiman's graphic novels of the same name, and adapts a rather surreal story about its titular character, who creates people's dreams. Variety is also reporting that the show's second season was always intended to be its last, even before it started filming.

Read more
Yellowjackets season 3: Everything we know
There's still time to watch the first two seasons before season 3 comes out
Yellowjackets season 2; The group confronts their truth

Between the large variety of streaming options available to TV fans and the long wait times between new seasons, you'd be forgiven for forgetting some of the best programming on air today. Hopefully, when looking for shows that have slipped between the cracks, you take a look at Showtime's Yellowjackets. This gaudy, eye-popping drama is a mix of many different genres and capitalizes on shock value and creative storytelling techniques to craft a unique experience unlike anything else running at the moment.

The show is named after the girls' high school soccer team that the plot revolves around. The young women of the Yellowjackets are talented, ambitious, but flawed teenagers with hopes and dreams for the future. When their plane crashes in the woods during a cross-country flight to a soccer game, the obscene circumstances force many of the girls to do things they never would have imagined. In an ingenious bit of storytelling and character development, the show also bounces 25 years into the present timeline (the crash happened in 1996) to show the survivors of the crash in their early 40s in 2021. If you read Lord of the Flies at some point in school as a kid or got hooked on Lost during its 2000s heyday, you'll immediately see some parallels and shared DNA between Yellowjackets and those stories.

Read more
We now know when ‘Squid Game’ season 3 will hit Netflix
The show filmed its second and third seasons back to back.
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.

We're getting ready to play one more round. Netflix has announced that the third and final season of Squid Game will debut on the streaming service on June 27, approximately six months after the previous season hit Netflix on Dec. 26, 2024.

Season 3 was filmed back to back with the show's second season, ensuring that there would be a much shorter wait between seasons than there had been between seasons 1 and 2 (season 1 debuted all the way back in 2021). Season 3 is also set to be the show's final season.

Read more