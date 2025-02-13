‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is coming back for at least one more season

Through its first two seasons, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive shows in the history of TV. And it looks like Amazon is willing to fork over at least a little more dough.

The company announced today in a press release that the show had been renewed for a third season, which is now in preproduction. Amazon also said that, while it hasn’t determined an exact release window for season 3 yet, the show is expected to start filming in the spring of this year. Since 2022, the show has apparently pulled in “170 million viewers worldwide, and continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.”

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R. Tolkien’s novels, The Rings of Power chronicles the creation of Mordor and the creation of the one ring to rule them all. It focuses on Sauron, Galadriel, and Elrond, and also includes other characters who might be unfamiliar to fans of the novels or books.

In its second season, the show chronicled the creation of the rings of power for both dwarves and men, and also revealed that The Stranger who had arrived in Middle Earth was actually Gandalf.

In the past, the showrunners have suggested that they’d like the series to run for a total of five seasons, although it’s unclear whether Amazon is prepared to give them that many. For now, though, they’ve at least got one more, and it seems likely that we’ll learn even more about the men who will ultimately become ringwraiths. Given that it’s shooting in the spring, it seems likely that we’ll see season 3 sometime in 2026.