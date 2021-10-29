11 Best Knife Block Sets to Fully Equip Your Kitchen

A quality set of kitchen knives can get pricey, especially if you’re shopping for premium knife brands. Because of that, it can take a long time to accumulate a decent set of knives. Then after that, you have to find a place for them. Shoving them all in a drawer isn’t advisable if you’re a fan of keeping all your digits. Also, some of those wall-mountable magnetic knife strips can scratch and chip your knives.

For all the above reasons, block knife sets provide an advantage. Overall when you purchase a knife block set, you’re getting a deal for buying in bulk. The initial price tag might give you some sticker shock, but think of how much you’d be spending if you purchased each knife separately. Plus, you get a nice wooden block for your blades to call home. Just make sure you have enough counter space to accommodate one.

Here are eleven excellent block knife sets to consider for your kitchen.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull 17pc Knife System Block Set

Here at The Manual, we can’t say that we’ve ever been disappointed with a Ninja Foodie series product. The same goes for its 17-piece knife block set. These knives come razor-sharp out of the box and can be kept that way with the knife sharpening system included in the block. Another thoughtful feature is that the block has a stainless steel finish, giving your kitchen a modern look and making messes less consequential than some wooden blocks.

Shun Classic 6pc Knife Set

Shun is widely known as a premium Japanese knife brand. You’ll notice the hand-craftsmanship in the Damascus pattern in the steel of the blades. A work of art as much as they are a kitchen tool, these knives are a beautiful addition to any kitchen—if you’re willing to fork over the cash.

Wüsthof Classic 9pc Knife Block Set

The German counterpart to Shun’s premium craftsmanship and price is Wüsthof. The German brand no longer forges its knives by hand, but it’s so finely honed its knife-making technology it no longer has to. You can never go wrong with Wüsthof. This set is more pricey than the Shun set, but you do get three more knives.

Victorinox Fibrox Pro 7pc Knife Block Set

This 7-piece Fibrox set is perfect for the home chef that has spent some time in a commercial kitchen. Mainly because Victorinox knives are commonly the brand of choice in professional kitchens as the community knives because of their durability and quality. This is a workhorse, no-frills set of knives that are affordable and get the job done.

Mercer Culinary Genesis 6pc Knife Block Set

Like Victorinox, Mercer is no stranger to professional kitchens for the same reasons. However, the Mercer Culinary Genesis knives offer a couple more luxurious features than their bare-bones counterparts. First is the ergonomic Santoprene handles that provide superior comfort and a non-slip grip. Then you have the fashionable see-through knife block that is also functional by offering a knife block that doesn’t come in contact with the blade.

Chicago Cutlery Insignia2 18pc Knife Block Set

For a more affordable knife block set that still delivers quality knives that also look and feel great, try out the Insigna2 set from Chicago Cutlery. The brand stands behind the quality of its blades, offering a limited lifetime warranty. Also, the built-in sharpener in the block will help you keep your knives sharp for a lifetime.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Anniversary 8pc Knife Block Set

For German craftsmanship and reliability, Zwilling J.A. Henckels is an excellent choice. This knife block doesn’t particularly stand out from some already mentioned on this list. It’s just a quality knife block that has a nice mid-range price.

Farberware Edgekeeper 21pc Bamboo Cutlery Set

If you’re shopping for knives on a budget, or not impressed by knife brands or craftsmanship, this set from Farberware might be for you. We’re not going to say that these knives are the best because it’s true that with knives, you get what you pay for—and with these knives, you don’t pay much. That said, if you aren’t planning on using your knives that much, these knives will do the job.

Global Kabuto Knife Block Set, 7pc

Global is another premium Japanese knife brand that is highly sought out by chefs everywhere. Although they are light (and very sharp), they are slightly heavier and more balanced than your typical Japanese knife due to solid steel construction. This set is an exceptional deal, considering how much one knife costs on its own.

Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the professional chef in your life, this is it. For one, they will (or should) know who Thomas Keller is and know that his name is not associated with crap. Two, if their knife skills are top-notch, they’ll be fine with just two knives because these are truly the only two knives you need for every kitchen task (a chef’s knife and paring knife). Finally, from the Tai walnut knife block to the pearl handles, the entire set is beautiful.

Kilne 6pc Knife Set

Kilne is a direct-to-consumer knife company that believes everyone deserves great knives at an affordable price. One standout thing about this company, other than their quality knives, is its exceptional customer service. If you have any issues, Kilne responds quickly to remedy the problem.

