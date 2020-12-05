The 10 Best Cookware Sets in 2020, Reviewed

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or are looking to get more use out of your kitchen, these cookware sets are *chef’s kiss* right up your alley. When purchasing new cookware, there are many advantages to getting a full set. If you’re starting from scratch, you don’t need to think about what you need to round out your collection as most sets come with a variety of sized pots and pans to cook a wide range of meals.

Also, unlike your drawer of multi-brand kitchen gadgets, when you get a cookware set, all of your pots and pans are made with the same technology and materials so you’ll know how long it takes to heat up and how sensitive your cookware is to temperature changes. Also, it looks clean to have everything looking the same when it’s out on the stovetop.

From sets that include the best nonstick frying pans to cookware sets that will last you forever, there are tons of options out there that will best fit your cooking needs.

Best Overall Nonstick Cookware: Calphalon 15-Piece Set

If you ever find yourself ruining non-stick pans with the wrong utensils, fear no more. This Calphalon cookware set features not one, but three nonstick layers which create a durable, longer-lasting nonstick surface that is also metal-utensil-safe. It’s made from hard-anodized aluminum, so this durable set is made to resist corrosion, warping, and is also oven safe up to 450F.

Not only is this set great to cook with, but this awesome cookware set nests together in any order, which will help you to save space in your cabinets. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe which will save you tons of time and counter space on handwashing and drying.

Best Budget Cookware: T-Fal All-in-One 12-Piece Set

This awesome T-Fal set has literally everything you need to cook at home. It includes the essential pots and pans and even comes with three utensils. Made from hard-anodized aluminum, these pans retain perfect heat and have a strong protective layer.

If you ever put your food in the pan before they’re heated properly, these pans solve all your problems. There is a thermal spot ring indicator in the middle of the pans that turns solid red to indicate when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added. If you’ve ever tried for a perfect sear, you know this is key in maintaining flavor and cooking food evenly. Also, you can’t beat the price!

Best Pan That Replaces Your Cookware Set: Our Place Always Pan

Created to replace your multi-piece set, it may be hard to believe that one pan can really replace all of your pans in your pantry, but this one truly does it all. It’s deep enough to boil pasta, comes with a steamer basket that nestles nicely in the pan and a spatula with a built-in handle rest. And when they say non-stick, they aren’t playing around. You can drop an egg in the pan and swirl it around without any oil or butter.

The Always Pan uses a PTFE and PFAS free coating that is tested to be safe and creates a non-stick barrier that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. Not to mention it’s extremely attractive, lightweight, and comes in a range of beautiful muted colors.

Best Nonstick Cookware for Even Heating: Greenpan Chatham Ceramic Set

If you’re looking for a clean cookware set that heats up and cools down quickly, we’ve found your dream set. GreenPans are non-toxic, easy to clean, and easy to use pots and pans. Free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, GreenPans are free of harmful fumes at any temperature. The 10-piece set of pots and pans also comes with glass lids which helps you keep an eye on your food.

Best Stainless Steel Cookware Set: Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Piece Set

Get all the basics, and more. If you want to look like a chef and cook like a chef, try a stainless steel cookware set. This Cuisinart 12-piece cookware set is made with Heat Surround technology that helps the temperature spread evenly through each piece of cookware to eliminate uneven cooking.

Each piece comes equipped with cool grip handles to help reduce overheating and burning your hands. Did we mention the cookware is also oven safe up to 550F and dishwasher friendly? Score!

Best Ceramic Nonstick Cookware: Caraway Cookware Set

Feel good about what you’re cooking with and do it in style. These ceramic-coated aluminum pans promise impressive nonstick capabilities and they deliver.

The pans retain heat well, provides nonstick without any chemicals, and look good on your stovetop. Not only do you get a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, and a 6.5-inch Dutch oven with a lid, you also receive magnetic pan racks that perfectly hold each pot in an upright, sideways position and a canvas lid holder that you can hang on the inside of your cabinet door. Hello organization!

Best Cast Iron Cookware Set: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware Set

Make the best pancakes and steak of your life. If you’ve never cooked with cast iron before, you’re in for a real treat. While they require a little more TLC than your typical cookware, they get better with age and heat evenly to produce optimal flavor and even cooking in your food. With typical cast iron, you need to put a little work in to season them before using, but this set comes pre-seasoned so you can use them right out of the box.

Cast iron is extremely durable, so you can use this cookware set on the stove, in the oven, under the broiler, on the grill, and even over a campfire.

Be careful, when it comes to cleaning them, they’re hand wash only and should never come in contact with soap. The best part about cast iron is that as you cook, the flavors continue to season the pan, making each dish you make better and better as time goes on. All you need for cleanup is hot water and the scrub brush provided.

Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set: Staub Enameled Cast Iron 4-Piece Grill Set

With all of the same perks of cast iron like durability and even cooking, one of the best parts is that enameled cast iron comes in a variety of cool colors and is usually dishwasher safe, opposed to regular old cast iron which you have to wash by hand.

Most things that are enameled can easily chip if they fall, but with this awesome cookware set, you don’t have to worry. This Staub collection has a chip-resistant coating so your beautiful pans will stay that way for a very long time. The set includes a frying pan, grill pan, and round cocotte with a lid, which is perfect for winter meals like chili and cornbread.

Best Splurge Worthy Cookware Set: All-Clad Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set

All-Clad is most definitely a splurge item for your kitchen, but if you love to cook, it’s well worth it. It cooks evenly, cleans easily, and is made to last for years. What’s great about this cookware set is that it is safe to use with any utensils, broiler and oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher safe.

This set includes all the essential pots and pans that get used regularly and is perfect for a variety of cooking techniques. If you bring a date home to cook for them, they’ll instantly know they’re getting a * chef’s kiss* fabulous meal.

Best Cookware With Lifetime Warranty: Cuisinart Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Set

Even if pans claim to be non-stick, chip-resistant, or durable, if you’re someone who uses their cookware every day, you’re bound to eventually run into some kind of issue. Most cookware sets have a warranty period, but this Cuisinart set comes with a lifetime warranty, so you never have to buy new cookware ever again. This set is non-stick, metal utensil safe, dishwasher safe and looks like a professional set of cookware, without the high price tag.

