The 9 Best Electric Skillets for Extra Cooking Space

Electric skillets are nothing new. However, they’ve come a long way since the Sunbeam corporation decided to amp up a cast-iron skillet in 1953. Our cooking and eating habits have changed dramatically in those 68 years, not to mention the advances in the related technology.

Electric skillets are perfect kitchen appliances to have in your home-chef toolkit. They provide an additional cooking source when you’re cooking for large gatherings. They can also be your go-to cooking device if you don’t have the luxury of a kitchen and nice nonstick frying pans. They’re very versatile. They provide enough space to act as a griddle for searing and frying or be used for slow-cooking one-pot meals.

Speaking of griddles, don’t get an electric skillet confused with an electric griddle or grill. Although they can perform the same functions, like making delicious pancakes, they aren’t the same device. Electric griddles are flat and have more surface area than an electric skillet. But, since they don’t have the raised sides and lids, they can’t braise like an electric skillet can.

So if you’re ready to plug-in and get sizzling, check out some of these great electric skillets.

Best Overall Electric Skillet: Presto 16-inch Electric Foldaway Skillet

The electric skillet and Presto go all the way back to 1958, so they’ve had around 60 years to perfect one of their top-selling products. This 16-inch Electric Foldaway Skillet is among the top-rated on Amazon and is also our #1 pick. Its lightweight, foldaway design makes it easy to store and set-up. The nonstick cast-aluminum surface is durable and makes for easy clean-up. In fact, the whole skillet is fully immersible, so you don’t have to worry about ruining the wiring. This can go in your dishwasher, but hand-wash any cookware that holds value to you, as we always suggest. The size, price, and power all add up to make this an excellent electric skillet.

Best Budget Electric Skillet: Elite Gourmet 8.5-Inch Personal Nonstick Electric Skillet

This Elite Gourmet 8.5-inch Personal Electric Skillet borders on being a griddle due to the cooking surface’s shallowness. However, at $17, we’ll cut Elite Gourmet some slack. This little guy is super lightweight and portable. It can quickly cook up delicious meals for one to two people, making it a great option for dorms, the office, or camping trips.

Best Splurge Electric Skillet: Cuisinart Electric Skillet

The sleek, brushed stainless steel design that Cuisinart has become synonymous with can also be found in its electric skillet. With 15 inches of cooking area, this beast will definitely require a substantial amount of cooking space. The inside of the skillet is nonstick, and the heat can be cranked up to 450 degrees. Like most of their products, you’re going to pay a premium for the Cuisinart name, but you also get brand reliability.

Most Versatile Electric Skillet: CalmDo Electric Foldaway Skillet/Grill Combo

If you’re looking for a more dynamic electric skillet, this CalmDo Electric Foldaway Skillet/Grill Combo is an excellent option. The stay-cool handles allow you to easily convert your skillet to a grill to give you a wider range of cooking options.

Best Stainless Steel Electric Skillet: Precise Heat Stainless Steel 16-Inch Rectangular Surgical Electric Skillet

If you’re one to worry about the safety of nonstick coating, this stainless steel electric skillet from Precise Heat is perfect. As you know, no coating means more fat needed in cooking and more clean-up, but that doesn’t take away from the skillet itself. This skillet performs great, and its elegant design (similar to that of a schaefer) makes it a great serving vessel at parties.

Best Ceramic Electric Skillet: Presto Electric Skillet, 16-Inch Ceramic

In the world of non-stick, ceramic is king. This electric skillet from Presto is almost the exact same as the foldaway model. The main differences are the absence of the foldaway feature and the added ceramic nonstick coating. They come in at around the same price as well. So the question is: “Ceramic coating or easy storage?”

Other Electric Skillets We Love

Dash 14-Inch Rapid Skillet in Black

If you’re a fan of round foods, then this electric skillet from Dash is worth looking into. The circular design is perfect for cooking things like pancakes, quesadillas, pizza, and omelets. The tight-fitting silicone seal traps in heat and moisture for faster, more flavorful cooking.

Nesco 8-Inch Electric Skillet

This compact yet powerful electric skillet from Nesco is very affordable and super easy to use. This is an excellent starter skillet if you’re just testing the electric cookware waters.

Bella Electric Ceramic Titanium Skillet

According to the manufacturer, this twelve-inch skillet from Bella boasts a copper titanium ceramic coating, which is eight times more durable than regular nonstick. Since we’re not about hacking away at nonstick pans with metal utensils, we don’t have the science to back up those claims. Still, the nonstick capability is impressive.

