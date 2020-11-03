The 5 Best Cocktail Shakers in 2020

There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: For the majority of cocktails you make at home, you will be needing a cocktail shaker. Of course, spirit-forward drinks, such as a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned, necessitate stirring, but most of the time, if you’re mixing a multi-ingredient cocktail, you’re going to need to shake it up. Don’t believe us? Check out one of our many cocktail roundups for proof.

As we said. You’re going to need a shaker. There are, however, different kinds of shakers out there, and in line with that we’ve put together this guide to let you know what kind of shaker to get (and what our recommendations for those shakers are.) While there are basically two types of shakers, there are literally thousands of options out there. Really. When you search “cocktail shaker” on Amazon, you are given straight-up thousands of different choices. Essentially all of them are either Boston shakers or cobbler shakers. Check out some of the best cocktail shakers to start whipping out the best tequila cocktail recipes and more.

Best Boston Shakers

Boston shakers are made of two vessels, a smaller 16-ounce one that resembles a pint glass (but is not, in fact, a normal pint glass, as mixing glasses are created specifically for Boston shakers) and a larger 28-ounce metal tin. Depending on the bar and the bartender, you might also see a 16-ounce metal tin accompanying a larger metal piece. If you need to use a normal pint glass, you can, but you just have to remember that it was created differently. When using a Boston shaker, you will need a strainer of some sort, such as the Koriko Hawthorne Strainer from Cocktail Kingdom, to properly transfer your drink from shaker to glass. Boston shakers are also great, as you can use them to stir cocktails when needed.

Top Shelf Bar Supply Premium Cocktail Shaker Set

If you need a standard metal Boston shaker set, look no further than Top Shelf Bar Supply. This professional-grade shaker is perfect for whipping the cocktails you’ve always wanted to try in your own home bar. Compared to other shakers, this Boston shaker is tightly-sealed so you won’t have to worry about making a mess or spilling while pouring your shaken concoction.

Crafthouse by Fortessa Professional

If you want a Boston shaker of a higher caliber — maybe as a gift for the budding mixologist in your life — take a look at the Crafthouse by Fortessa. This stainless steel cocktail shaker seals tightly to avoid spills, it’s also dishwasher safe. Aside from that, its ribbed design and structure ensure that you have a secure hold on it every single time.

Best Cobbler Shakers

The second kind of shaker is known as the cobbler shaker — a three-piece outfit that features a shaker (varying in size), a lid with a strainer built-in, and a cap. These are convenient to have at home as they’re easier to use (and if you’re not used to a Boston shaker, less intimidating) and because they come equipped with a strainer.

Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit

If you’re on the lookout for a standard cobbler shaker set, you can’t go wrong with the Highball & Chaser Bartender Kit, which comes with its own jigger for measuring. This is a full-blown bartending kit with different tools such as a bar knife for slicing lemons to go with your cocktail as well as a fine-mesh strainer, among others. This set also comes with a stunning bamboo stand so that you can conveniently keep and display them in your home bar.

Viski 4815 Belmont-Gold Heavyweight Cocktail Shaker

Eye-catching is the perfect word to describe this all-gold copper plated cobbler shaker that looks like it came straight out of a forbidden treasure chest. The professional-grade shaker with a built-in strainer can quickly and efficiently blend cocktails. The Belmont by Viski is good for when your home bar is as much a showpiece as it is a place for work and play.

Stanley Adventure Happy Hour Shaker Set

Finally, one of our favorite cobbler shakers — for the fact that it is heavy-duty and perfect for camping — is the Stanley Happy Hour Shaker. Every piece locks into place and it comes with its own juicer, as well as four cups. If you fancy cocktails and the outdoors, this is the cobbler shaker for you.

Article originally published March 19, 2017. Last updated October 30, 2020.

