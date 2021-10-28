Steak knives aren’t just for steak. They’re essential kitchen tools that help you slice your way through any meat or hearty vegetable with precision and grace. If you’ve ever been left to cut through a thick piece of meat with a kitchen knife that comes standard with your flatware set, you know what we’re talking about.

Like most knife styles, not all types of kitchen knives are created equal. The main thing you want to look for in steak knives is their ability to retain an edge and stay sharp. Since they will be frequently used and washed, you also want a set of steak knives that are durable and highly corrosion-resistant. However, how they look on your dining table and how they feel in your hand are also important, even though those factors are more subjective.

We scoured the internet to find to bring you some of the top-selling steak knives around. So without further ado, here are the best steak knife sets to buy in 2021.

Laguiole en Aubrac Birchwood Steak Knives (Set of 6)

These French-made, hand-crafted steak knives are no doubt an investment. At $100 apiece, you’re getting what you pay for—beautiful yet extremely sharp and durable steak knives. The ergonomically designed birchwood handle fits perfectly in your palm. Because of their popularity, there are a lot of Laguiole knock-offs out there, but these are the real deal.

Kilne Steak Knives (Set of 6)

Kilne is a direct-to-consumer knife company that believes that everyone deserves a beautiful set of knives at an affordable price. The brand’s steak knife set is just that. Coming in their own sturdy wood block, these knives are well-built with excellent balance and sharpness.

Henckels Forged Contour 8-pc Steak Knife Set

The Henckels name is synonymous with quality and durability in the knife world. These German steel steak knives are rugged yet elegant and can stand up to years of wear and tear.

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Steak Knives (Set of 4)

These Wüstof steak knives are forged from a single block of High Carbon Stainless Steel and tempered to 58-degree HRC (Rockwell Hardness Scale). Precision Edge Technology (PEtec) is used to yield a blade that is said to be 20% sharper with twice the edge retention than previous models. All in all, these are possibly the most high-tech steak knives you will find. That’s also the reason why they’re over $100 apiece.

Chicago Cutlery 4pc Walnut Tradition Steak Knife Set

If you’re looking for steak knives that will give off classic steakhouse vibes from the 80s and 90s, look no further. These walnut-handled knives will last you a lifetime with the proper care and not break the bank. The smooth edge to the blade allows you (or a knife smith) to sharpen them regularly.

Messermeister Avanta 4pc Fine Edge Steak Knife Set

This Messermeister steak knife set offers quality German steel (and a known brand name) at a much more affordable price than its German counterparts. The Pakkawood veneer makes caring for these knives less of a chore. Messermeister also offers a bit of variety in terms of appearance, which is another plus.

Imarku 6pc Steak Knife Set

This Imarku steak knife set gives you a lot of bang for your buck. This highly rated set is slightly larger than your average kitchen knife totaling 9 inches (4-inch handle and 5-inch blade).

Mercer Culinary Genesis 7pc Forged Steak Knife Set

Mercer knives are prevalent in professional kitchens because they’re excellent no-frills knives that are built to last. Its 7-piece steak knife set is no exception. It also comes with a handy knife roll in case you and your crew need to eat steak on the go.

Foster Steak Knives (Set of 4)

If you’re looking for a steak knife set that can blend in with your flatware set and be used at every meal, these Foster knives are an excellent choice. At just $20 for the set, you can replace all those useless butter knives that come in flatware sets.

Schmidt Brothers Jet Black Steak Knives (Set of 4)

If you want a steak knife set with a more modern look, this set from Schmidt Brothers will do the trick. From tip-to-tip, these knives are 100% German steel. The matte black offers a nice modern touch, and a coating of titanium is added to the handle for extra strength.

