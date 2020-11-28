The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday is over but that doesn’t mean the sales are! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen appliances, now is a perfect time. Whether that means new kitchen essentials like a fridge or toaster or something fancier like a sous vide machine or a stand mixer, you can expect some of the best discounts this Black Friday. The deals don’t stop there. Cyber Monday 2020 is only three more days away.

The post-Thanksgiving Day shopping bonanza is upon us, and we’re seeing some amazing deals. It’s best to get in early before supplies run out, especially if you’re looking for kitchen gifts to send to everyone on your list. Retailers notoriously sell out of their best deals. So, whatever you’re into — and, more importantly, if you’re looking to save big on this holiday season — we have you covered. For gourmet chefs (or wannabe chefs), here’s how to shop for the best deals on kitchen appliances this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

How to Choose a Kitchen Appliance During Black Friday

Take stock of what you have now: If you’ve held on to your refrigerator or toaster oven a little too long, now’s the time to step up. Many of the latest premium kitchen appliances now feature internet or Bluetooth connectivity, so you can keep tabs on your kitchen appliances or even change their settings without getting off the couch. Not sure if you need to buy more milk? Some of Samsung’s best fridges will let you know before you think to ask. Need to adjust the cooking time on your casserole? GE’s Smart Ranges & Ovens let you switch up the time and temperature from anywhere. We can almost guarantee your current appliances can’t do that.

Upgrade your kitchen appliances: Most people have essential appliances for their kitchen. You no doubt already own a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a stove, and a microwave. But, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time of year to upgrade — to treat yourself to that newer model you otherwise wouldn’t buy. More than many other product categories, kitchen appliances are often deeply discounted during the holiday shopping season.

Simplify your cooking: If you’re looking for a little shopping inspiration, consider simultaneously stepping up and simplifying your cooking game with an Instant Pot. These versatile electronically controlled multicookers are like six appliances in one for pressure cooking, slow cooking, and more. They help consolidate everything from food prep to cooking into a single device. If you’re keen to get even fancier, sous vide is a simple, versatile way to take your cooking game to the next level. Plus, it’s so simple, your dog can probably cook with it.

Where to Find the Best Kitchen Sales

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2020 are likely to be found at the big box stores. Most, if not all, of those deals, will be available online. So, stay safe during this pandemic and relax with some holiday shopping from home. Check these retailers first to find the best kitchen appliance sales of the year:

Amazon: Shop Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for fantastic deals on everything from coffeemakers to Instant Pots and Black Friday sous vide deals.

Expect great deals on small kitchen appliances from Best Buy. We're already seeing discounts of 20% or more on things like Ninja's Foodi digital multicooker and air fryer.

Home Depot has already announced Black Friday savings with up to 40% off on select kitchen appliances from now through December 2, 2020.

Target is getting in on the game early this year as well. We're seeing hot flash sales on select appliances like this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for almost 40% off.

For larger appliances, shop Appliances Connection, where the brand has announced massive Black Friday savings like a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on select Viking appliances.

