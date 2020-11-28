  1. Food & Drink
The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals for 2020: Ninja and Instant Pot

Black Friday is over but that doesn’t mean the sales are! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your kitchen appliances, now is a perfect time. Whether that means new kitchen essentials like a fridge or toaster or something fancier like a sous vide machine or a stand mixer, you can expect some of the best discounts this Black Friday. The deals don’t stop there. Cyber Monday 2020 is only three more days away.

The post-Thanksgiving Day shopping bonanza is upon us, and we’re seeing some amazing deals. It’s best to get in early before supplies run out, especially if you’re looking for kitchen gifts to send to everyone on your list. Retailers notoriously sell out of their best deals. So, whatever you’re into — and, more importantly, if you’re looking to save big on this holiday season — we have you covered. For gourmet chefs (or wannabe chefs), here’s how to shop for the best deals on kitchen appliances this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Bed Bath & Beyond Kitchen Deals

Step up the functionality of your kitchen as well as your cooking game all while saving cash with Bed Bath & Beyond's deals.
Best Buy Kitchen Appliance Deals

Score fantastic deals on small and major appliances from Best Buy, like pressure cookers, blenders, and refrigerators. Samsung, KitchenAid, Bosch, and LG are just some of the brands on sale.
Appliances Connection Sale

Appliances Connection has announced huge Black Friday savings on major appliances, like discounts of up to 30% off and a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on select Viking appliances.
Amazon Kitchen Deals

Shop awesome kitchen deals on Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Various kitchen devices are on sale -- from coffeemakers to Instant Pots and sous vide machines.
NutriBullet Blenders Sale

Whip up flavorful smoothies, dips, sauces and more with a NutriBullet blender. The brand is offering various models on sale for up to 25% off.
Calphalon Premier10-Piece Cookware Set

Calphalon's 10-piece stackable cookware set not only delivers top-notch performance, it also helps you save precious space to eliminate any sign of clutter in your kitchen.
Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Air Fryer in Black

Cooking has never been this simple as the Vortex fries, broils, or bakes your food with a touch of a button. All you have to do is choose from 10 pre-programmed settings and you're good to go.
Cosvalve 6 Speed 7 Qt. Stand Mixer

Make your time in the kitchen more efficient with this stand mixer. This mixer already comes with a stainless steel bowl and 3 different dough hooks for you to use depending on what you're cooking.
Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher System

This high-powered set lets you prepare various flavorful concoctions, such as juices, smoothies, dips. It's powerful enough to handle heavy loads (dough mixing included) at any speed.
Cosmo 30" 5 cu ft. Freestanding Electric Range

Cook to perfection with this Cosmo electric range. It features a glass-ceramic cooktop with 5 burners and a convection oven with seven functions, both allowing for versatile cooking.
DeLonghi Pitcher Milk Frother

Those who own an automatic or manual espresso machine will benefit from a milk frothing pitcher. A cup of latte, macchiato, or cappuccino isn't complete without a smooth milk foam, after all.
CRUX® Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor

Use the CRUX 5's five speed control dial to extract juices from soft and hard fruits and/or veggies, allowing you concoct delicious, nutrient-rich beverages hassle-free.
Coravin™ Model Six Limited Edition Wine Preservation System in Mica

The Coravin Model Six comes with a needle that can be inserted into the cork, pressurizing the bottle so you won’t need to worry about your vintage wine’s long-term freshness.
Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780

From juicing and blending to dough-mixing and food processing, this Ninja blender can do it all. It has sufficient horsepower to crush whole ingredients and has four blade choices for customized prep.
Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Each piece in this knife set is crafted to ensure lasting precision. The handles are comfortable to hold while the stainless steel blades boast fine edges for superior sharpness.
Chicago Cutlery® Insignia Classic 18-Piece Knife Block Set in Black

Chicago Cutlery's 18-piece knife block set caters to every kitchen cutting task from paring to boning, perfect for beginners who want to learn the ropes of the culinary field.
Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer

Arms about to give out from manually mixing every baked meal? Give this Cuisinart stand mixer a chance and watch your cooking time get halved to give you, your arms, and your baking a heavy breather.
Calphalon Kitchen Appliance Deals

For a home kitchen worthy of a master chef, these Calphalon kitchen deals make cooking for a king as simple as 1-2-3, with appliances ranging from ovens to coffee machines.
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer

This neat appliance is what you need for a versatile cooking experience. Whether you want to bake a 10" pizza or fry two pounds of fries for the whole family, this oven and air fryer can do the job.
Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine

Whip up a flavorful cup of espresso in no time with the Barista Express. This elegant machine features both manual and automatic operations that can create great-tasting results, café style.
How to Choose a Kitchen Appliance During Black Friday

Black Friday Kitchen Deals 2020

Take stock of what you have now: If you’ve held on to your refrigerator or toaster oven a little too long, now’s the time to step up. Many of the latest premium kitchen appliances now feature internet or Bluetooth connectivity, so you can keep tabs on your kitchen appliances or even change their settings without getting off the couch. Not sure if you need to buy more milk? Some of Samsung’s best fridges will let you know before you think to ask. Need to adjust the cooking time on your casserole? GE’s Smart Ranges & Ovens let you switch up the time and temperature from anywhere. We can almost guarantee your current appliances can’t do that.

Upgrade your kitchen appliances: Most people have essential appliances for their kitchen. You no doubt already own a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a stove, and a microwave. But, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time of year to upgrade — to treat yourself to that newer model you otherwise wouldn’t buy. More than many other product categories, kitchen appliances are often deeply discounted during the holiday shopping season.

Simplify your cooking: If you’re looking for a little shopping inspiration, consider simultaneously stepping up and simplifying your cooking game with an Instant Pot. These versatile electronically controlled multicookers are like six appliances in one for pressure cooking, slow cooking, and more. They help consolidate everything from food prep to cooking into a single device. If you’re keen to get even fancier, sous vide is a simple, versatile way to take your cooking game to the next level. Plus, it’s so simple, your dog can probably cook with it.

Where to Find the Best Kitchen Sales

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2020 are likely to be found at the big box stores. Most, if not all, of those deals, will be available online. So, stay safe during this pandemic and relax with some holiday shopping from home. Check these retailers first to find the best kitchen appliance sales of the year:

  • Amazon: Shop Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday for fantastic deals on everything from coffeemakers to Instant Pots and Black Friday sous vide deals.
  • Best Buy: Expect great deals on small kitchen appliances from Best Buy. We’re already seeing discounts of 20% or more on things like Ninja’s Foodi digital multicooker and air fryer.
  • Home Depot: Home Depot has already announced Black Friday savings with up to 40% off on select kitchen appliances from now through December 2, 2020.
  • Target: Target is getting in on the game early this year as well. We’re seeing hot flash sales on select appliances like this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for almost 40% off.
  • Appliances Connection: For larger appliances, shop Appliances Connection, where the brand has announced massive Black Friday savings like a Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on select Viking appliances.

