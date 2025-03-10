Why you should try Vietnamese iced coffee (and how to make it yourself)

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to make Vietnamese iced coffee What makes Vietnamese iced coffee unique?

Even as someone well-versed in all things coffee, I had not heard of Vietnamese iced coffee until recently. As soon as I saw it on a coffee shop menu (ironically, while traveling to Punta Cana) for the first time, I was instantly intrigued. Vietnamese iced coffee, sometimes condensed milk coffee, isn’t way different than traditional iced coffee. I went on a research expedition to learn about Vietnamese iced coffee, including what makes it unique and how to make it at home. Here’s what you should know about this creamy, sweet, and icy variation of iced coffee.

How to make Vietnamese iced coffee

The traditional method of making Vietnamese iced coffee uses a special filter called a Phin. Using a Phin filter is the most popular way of brewing coffee in Vietnam, and it involves a method that closely resembles the way many Europeans and Americans brew and pour coffee over.

While the traditional method requires a Phin, brewing strong, dark roast coffee using a pour over maker or French press maker will suffice. The key to making stellar Vietnamese iced coffee is ensuring the coffee you use is bold and strong. In most cases, Robusta beans are used to make this type of iced coffee due to their bold, intense nature. The vast majority of coffee grown in Vietnam are of the Robusta bean.

If you want to try Vietnamese iced coffee in the U.S., it’s not as easy as walking into your local Starbucks. Luckily, you can learn to make this delicious and refreshing drink at home. Or, for the most authentic experience, you can try to visit a specialty Vietnamese coffee shop or cafe in your area. On the East Coast, try heading to Drip Vietnamese Coffee in Chinatown in Philadelphia. For those on the West Coast, many neighborhoods within Los Angeles and San Diego have many Vietnamese cafes due to the high population of Vietnamese people living in these areas.

Ready to experiment with making a thicker, sweeter version of iced coffee at home? The following Vietnamese iced coffee recipe makes four servings of Vietnamese iced coffee but can be scaled up or down depending on how many people you’re serving or how much coffeeholic you are.

Ingredients

4 cups of water

1/2 cup dark roast coffee grounds, such as Starbucks’ Caffè Verona blend

1/2 cup sweetened, condensed milk

16 ice cubes

Method

Brew strong dark roast coffee using any method, whether with a traditional Phin, espresso maker, pour over, French Press, or even with an AeroPress. Add two tablespoons of the sweetened, condensed milk to each coffee cup (four cups for this recipe). Pour one cup of dark roast coffee into each cup. Stir well to mix the milk and coffee. Add ice to each cup and enjoy.

What makes Vietnamese iced coffee unique?

Vietnamese iced coffee is entirely different than the Americanized version of iced coffee due to the use of sweetened, condensed milk. Traditional iced coffee uses regular cream or milk, which keeps the iced coffee with a fragile texture. In contrast, Vietnamese iced coffee has a thicker texture than condensed milk. Nygyen Coffee Supply states, “A true Vietnamese iced coffee will always have the three things that make it Vietnamese: coffee made using a phin filter, robusta beans, and condensed milk to sweeten it.”

The origins of this sweet and creamy iced coffee variation can be traced back to the 1850s. At this time, dairy was a non-existent component of Southeastern Asian cuisine. Finding fresh dairy milk to add to coffee was a true challenge. As such, French colonizers and missionaries sought a milk alternative to coffee. Hence, the discovery of sweetened, condensed milk, made by removing water from cow’s milk, changed the game. Condensed milk has a much longer shelf life and does not require refrigeration. Using condensed milk in coffee balances its harsh and bitter flavor with a creamy sweetness. Today, even in areas where regular milk is accessible, many prefer Vietnamese iced coffee’s thick and unique taste.

Adjusting Vietnamese iced coffee to taste

If you’re a regular “black coffee” drinker, the sweetness of Vietnamese iced coffee can sometimes be a bit too much. In fact, it’s so sweet that it is often considered more of a snack or dessert in Vietnam than a casual coffee drink. To make a slightly less sweet variation, use less sweetened, condensed milk for a more balanced brew. Alternatively, more can be added for an extra indulgent drink.

Lucky for those who don’t or can’t consume dairy, a non-dairy version of condensed milk exists to create a dairy-free Vietnamese iced coffee. Some products may contain sweetened coconut milk or oat milk which will give your iced coffee a similar thick texture and sweet flavor without dairy.