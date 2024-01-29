Beat the rush: Order flowers for Valentine’s Day now and save 20%

 Skip to main content
Victoria Garcia
Even though Valentine’s Day is more than two weeks away, that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about how to spend the most romantic day of the year. If you are planning on sending flowers to your loved ones including your mom, grandmother, girlfriend, wife or fiancé, there is a deal you should know about: The Bouqs Co. is offering 20% off Valentine’s Day flowers by using code ROSE at checkout. This discount applies to specific bouquets and flower arrangements that feature roses in them. Pair these beautiful flowers with the best Valentine’s Day gifts and you will have a unforgettable day of celebration.

What you should buy during the Bouqs Co. roses sale

Nothing says I love you quite like a fresh and beautiful bouquet of roses, especially during Valentine’s Day. Many of us probably don’t even know why we celebrate this festive holiday, but there is a fascinating history of Valentine’s Day. This sale is the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the game and order your flowers in advance. Pick from arrangements of all pink, white and red roses, or bouquets that feature lively greenery, lavender and other exotic flowers. You’ll even find non-traditional Valentine’s Day colors with orange, purple and yellow roses.

These products come in various sizes and colors that should be chosen based on your loved ones preferences. You can buy a bouquet or arrangement as low as $49 or as high as $178. You can even keep it simple and romantic by purchasing 50 red roses for $149 or 100 red roses for $269 that are bound to impress anyone. Need some more ideas for the big day? You can try these romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day at home that will pair perfectly with fresh flowers.

Don’t wait till the last minute to start confirming your Valentine’s Day plans and gifts. Now is the perfect time to get 20% off beautiful and noteworthy flower arrangements at the Bouqs Co. No matter who you are buying for this year, there is a bouquet on here that will help make anyone’s day special.

