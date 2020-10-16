25 Best Kitchen Holiday and Christmas Gifts

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These days, most of us are spending less time at restaurants and more time at home cooking, baking, and loading and unloading our dishwashers. And now that the holidays are just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to gift your loved ones (or yourself), a kitchen tool, gadget, or utensil — so you can elevate your homemade meals. Ahead are 25 of the best kitchen gifts to buy for your loved ones (or yourself), whether they’re professionals chef, newbie cooks, or any level in between.

Best Gifts for Cooking and Baking

Curtis Stone Chef’s Cookware Set

Turns out, celebrity chef Curtis Stone knows how to churn out some top-notch cookware. Take his 10-piece kitchen set, which is a vibrantly hued starter pack of pans, lids, and pots for the novice culinary artist.

Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel 16″ Roaster

You’ll have to cook that turkey somehow. To make that herculean task easier, invest in this stainless steel roaster, which comes with a V rack to keep your protein free from any excess grease, while still retaining moisture and flavor.

ChefIQ Wifi Smart Cooker

When it comes to meal prepping, sometimes it’s simpler to just throw everything into a slow cooker and call it a day. Luckily, ChefIQ’s smart cooker makes the process even more seamless, thanks to high-tech features like auto-pressure sensors, an LCD touchscreen, and a built-in scale, so you’ll never have to measure your ingredients again.

Calphalon Precision Control Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Whether you’re looking to make toast, bagels, or mini pizzas, Calphalon’s super chic oven has you covered, which is replete with state-of-the-art details like turbo convection for extra circulation.

Verve Culture’s Thai Chef’s Moon Knife

Don’t let the elegant design of this knife fool you: It can even the toughest of textures for precision, so you can prep your dinner that much quicker.

Kelly Wearstler Bedford Fine Porcelain Dinner Plate

Serve lovingly made dishes on a porcelain platter (literally) with these dinner plates from Kelly Wearstler, the unofficial Queen of bougie dinnerware.

All-Clad Cook Serve Stainless-Steel Tools

A stainless-steel, ladle, slotted spoon, tongs, and more make up this six-piece set, which also comes with the option of monogramming its container for a personal touch.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

For the Paleo-crazed guy in your life, indulge his health kick with Vitamix’s premium blender, which can emulsify fruits and veggies in minutes.

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

You didn’t think we wouldn’t include this All-American skillet, would you?

Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer

Keep your proteins preserved for even longer than packing them in Ziplock bags with this state-of-the-art sealer, which keeps out air to prolong your grocery meat’s shelf life.

KitchenAid Artisan-Shaded Palm Stand Mixer

Nothing says you’ve made it quite like a KitchenAid mixer. So this is the perfect gift for a star baker (#GreatBritishBreakoff).

Caraway Dutch Oven

Instead of copping the usual Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is gorgeous cookware, by the way), we recommend going for something a bit more unexpected and affordable with Caraway’s option, which comes with a mineral-based coating that’s easy to clean, and is sold in plenty of colors to spruce up your counter.

Grinders and Graters

Magnus Design Mortar and Pestle

No use in beating around the bush: This white marble mortar and pestle is gorgeous, and is made to last.

Crate & Barrel Microplane Master Series Zester

Chances are, zesters are one of the most common kitchen tools that we don’t replace, which is why the stainless steel option is worth the upgrade.

Chef’sChoice Ultimate Trizor Edge XIV Knife Sharpener

Keep your knives in tiptop shape with this electric sharpener, which is replete with diamond-encrusted interiors to buff and sharpen even the dullest blades.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro 12-Cup Coffee Grinder

Make the finest cup of joe with this high-tech coffee grinder, which is complete with a sleek LCD display, a stainless steel exterior, and more.

Edible Goods

The Dalmore 18 Scotch-infused Chocolate Gift Set

Show your loved ones your incredible taste with Dalmore’s chocolate gift set, containing ganache-infused truffles, orange peel sweets, and of course, Dalmore’s famed Scotch.

GoldBelly Daniel Boulud Kitchen Scharbauer Ranch Wagyu Beef and Butter Kit

Bring Daniel Boulud’s famed steaks home with their beef and butter kit, which can easily feed a party of six (though you may have the best case of food coma afterward).

Bokksu Subscription Box

Artisanal snacks come aplenty with this lovely Japanese food subscription box from Bokksu, which is the closest most of us will get to experience the land of the rising sun.

Harry and David Charcuterie Assortment

Spruce up date night with this romantic (and incredibly tasty) meat and cheese plate from Harry and David.

Gifts for Drinking

Riedel Cornetto Decanter

Add some Warhol to your vino pour with this fabulous confetti Green decanter (also available in three other colors) from one of our favorite glassware brands.

Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener

Don’t let a stubborn cork stop you from drinking your favorite wine stat. Pick up this electric wine opener, which will uncork your bottle in seconds, for a quick and easy pour.

Whiskey Peaks International Mountains — Set of 4

Great outdoors and whiskey go hand in hand, which is best exemplified with these sleek glasses which contain a “topographic impression” of some of the world’s most famous mountain peeks.

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask

Yes, this sleek flask deserves a hard-won spot on your barshelf, but it’s also incredibly utilitarian — this 750ml tumbler can hold a fifth of whiskey, or a bottle of wine, so you can stay … imbibed while you’re on the go.

Lifestraw Water Filter Pitcher

Because you need to stay hydrated while working from home, this easy-to-use filter efficiently eliminates contaminants from your H2o.

Editors' Recommendations