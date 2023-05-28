One clever Reddit user figured out a surprising use for the versatile sous vide machine

You’ve probably heard of the hottest “new” cooking method, sous vide — though it isn’t actually new at all. It turns out that many restaurant chefs have been using this technique for ages to achieve the most consistently delicious, perfect-every-time cooking for their dishes.

Only recently have home cooks been able to take advantage of this rather modern cooking method, and it seems the recipe world has caught fire with new sous vide tips and tricks on every cooking website and blog in town. But if you’re still unfamiliar with the trendy cooking method, you’re not alone.

What is sous vide cooking?

Though the process may seem rather complicated and scientific, it’s really quite simple to understand. The term sous vide is French, which translates to “under vacuum.” In other words, food is vacuum sealed in a pouch, and then cooked in a temperature-controlled water bath.

Why is sous vide cooking useful?

Chefs and home cooks alike love to sous vide for a few reasons. One reason is for the consistency it offers. With traditional cooking methods, exact temperatures are nearly impossible to set; let alone duplicate each time you cook a particular dish. With sous vide cooking, you can set a precise temperature and that’s how your dish will cook every time — giving you the consistency you’re after. The water bath and vacuum seal also allow your food to cook in its own juices, and this creates a much more tender and flavorful dish each time.

What can I cook in a sous vide machine?

The versatility of foods you can prepare in a sous vide machine is arguably unparalleled by any other kitchen appliance. You can use this machine to make vegetables, meat, chicken, pork, fish, eggs, and even desserts.

And as it turns out, a sous vide machine is not just for cooking your favorite foods. We found one Reddit user cleverly figured out a way to save some honey he had that had crystallized — using a sous vide machine. We discovered this to be an extremely handy tip for anyone to use. It seems there really are no limits to this resourceful and handy machine.

How to de-crystalize honey using a sous vide machine

Follow these instructions to use a sous vide machine on your honey:

Set the sous vide machine to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place your sealed honey containers in the preheated water bath. Note: It’s fine if your container floats in the water; it does not need to be fully submerged to work.

Let your containers sit in the machine for about an hour.

Enjoy your perfectly soft honey.

Now that you know how sous vide machines are useful in the kitchen, you can add one to your home cooking arsenal.

