Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love in all its forms, and that includes self-love. If you’ve tried online dating with little success, don’t sweat it. You don’t need a significant other to indulge in a gourmet meal, a nice bottle of wine, and a lavish gift. There’s plenty of time to update your dating profile if you still want to find that special someone, but single or not, Valentine’s Day is worth celebrating if only for the presents. After all, sometimes the best gifts are the ones you choose for yourself.

If you’re spending the holiday alone this year, make it your best Valentine’s Day yet by treating yourself to gifts you’ve always wanted but never got around to receiving. Here’s a list of treat yo’ self gifts that show just how much you love you.

Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Buying a bathrobes for yourself is great for a comfier way to stride around your place. It’s a great way to enjoy a slow start to your day with a cup of coffee in hand. This bestselling bathrobe from Parachute has two slouchy front pockets, a snug waist tie and cozy shawl collar. It’s a super plush bathrobe for an ultimate day of relaxation.

Disney+ Streaming Subscription

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than curled up on the couch with your favorite Disney movies and shows? Stop mooching off your ex-girlfriend’s sister’s husband’s account and get your own. Catch up on new shows like the critically acclaimed WandaVision or The Mandalorian, or revisit classic favorites like the entire Star Wars franchise.

Butcher Box Subscription

Get high-quality meat shipped to your door each month with a Butcher Box subscription. The food delivery service works with a group of family farms and cooperatives to bring you grass-fed beef, heritage-bred pork, and organic chicken every month for you to freeze, thaw, and enjoy. It’s likely better quality than the stuff you get at your local chain grocery store, and although it is on the pricier side, if you enjoy delicious, farm-fresh meat, it’s a splurge that’s definitely worth it.

Huckberry Gift Card

Huckberry was made for urbanite shoppers who also happen to love the great outdoors. This men’s online retailer has a classic Americana style and feel, which is impressive considering the brand has only been around since 2010. They make beautiful basics and versatile lightweight jackets that won’t fall apart after a few washes or a rough camping weekend. Spoil yourself with a Huckberry gift card and spend it on whatever cool gear you set your sights on.

Masterclass Subscription

If you’re going to be a couch potato all day, you might as well learn something useful. Masterclass features A-list teachers at the top of their field giving curated video lessons, allowing you to learn insider secrets and paths to success from the very people who inspired you to learn more about comedy, creative writing, or photography. It’s entertainment and education all wrapped up in one.

Brooklinen Sheets

Few things compare to the feeling of new sheets, and Brooklinen sheets are the creme de la creme. Made from 100% long-staple cotton, the Brooklinen sheets remain soft, light, and airy all night long so you stay cool throughout your slumber. It’s the very definition of affordable luxury, and while it’s something you typically wouldn’t think about making a big difference in your nighttime routine, once you slip into these sheets, you’ll never want to get out.

TRUFF Hot Sauce

Is it hot in here, or is it just you? This hyped-up hot sauce brand will spice up everything from tacos to eggs and even pizza. TRUFF hot sauce comes in three varieties: the classic black truffle sauce ($22), a “hotter” sauce ($22), and my personal favorite, a white truffle hot sauce ($35). The subtle truffle balances out the spicy and sweet notes perfectly and drops a bomb of flavor and heat on whatever you’re cooking up. Trust me, these three sauces will rightfully earn their place in your fridge door.

MuscleGun Massager

If you’ve done more lifting than swiping in the last month, your muscles could use a detox. Massage guns play an important part of both training and recovery by improving lymphatic flow and enhancing flexibility. This massage gun is like a DIY deep tissue massage and helps alleviate pain and soreness. Use it on your back, legs, or anywhere you’re experiencing tightness or kinks.

Filson Rolling 4-Wheel Carry-On Bag

If you’re still using the luggage your parents got you as a going-away present before your college study abroad trip, it’s time to upgrade. This rolling carry-on bag features four rolling wheels, real full-grain bridle leather, and sturdy brass hardware. It has a surprising amount of storage for a carry-on and looks even better with age, which is the first time anyone has ever said that about a piece of luggage.

The Five-Minute Journal

Industry titans like John D. Rockefeller and Thomas Edison journaled as a way to take stock of their day and evaluate their decisions with the hope of making better ones tomorrow. Journaling can be intimidating when you’re just staring down a blank piece of paper, but the Five-Minute Journal’s structured format features thoughtfully-designed prompts including gratitude, prioritizing your day, end of day self-reflection, and more. Created with leading psychology research, journaling every day is proven to lead to higher levels of positive emotion, more joy, optimism and happiness.

Core Meditation Trainer

Meditation is another habit that people rave about but has a high rate of abandonment. The Core Meditation Trainer helps build your meditation habit by using dynamic vibrations synced with each class to help you stay present for a deeper practice. There are tons of classes ranging from how to get better sleep, to managing stress, to building positive relationships. Biosensors to measure and track your stress levels, so you stay motivated to make progress on your meditation journey. It’s 10 minutes every day that will make the other 1,430 minutes suck a little bit less.

