 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

DC is moving forward with two ‘Batman’ movies, one without Robert Pattinson

Pattinson is not planning to join the DC universe any time soon.

By
Robert Pattinson in The Batman 2
Warner Bros.

The James Gunn version of the DC universe hasn’t made its theatrical debut yet, but there’s already work being done on several major projects related to this new incarnation of the universe. Gunn’s Superman will be the first film set in this new universe, but they’re also working on bringing DC’s other most important hero into their universe.

During a recent update to journalists, Gunn and his DC co-chief Peter Safran explained that development is currently moving forward on two different Batman projects. The first is The Batman: Part II, which is currently slated for release in 2027 and will pick up the story that started in The Batman. Separately, Gunn and co. are also working on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which is the project that will bring Batman into the broader DC universe.

Recommended Videos

“That story is coming together nicely,” Safran said, with Gunn adding that he has devoted plenty of time to that project because “everybody knows I love Batman.”

Related

Gunn also said, though, that Pattinson was highly unlikely to be playing the version of Batman that shows up in The Brave and the Bold. It seems, then, that DC will have Reeves’s Gotham-verse existing separately from the rest of DC, and will even cast another actor for the in-universe version of the character.

That person has not been cast yet, but Gunn didn’t rule out the idea that Batman could show up in another DC project before The Brave and the Bold is out.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Gunn said. “He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet].”

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Your guide to the best movies on Max this February
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2

Now that HBO Max has rebranded as Max, it's the right time to get acquainted with all of the great movies to watch on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Max is, in my estimation, the best service to turn to for a complete history of cinema. The streamer doesn't have every great movie, but it has more than any other streaming service, and it's been crucial in filling in some blindspots for me.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of HBO Max movies, which will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of the best movies on Max. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for February
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more
Top picks for February: The best movies on Paramount+
Though a newer entry to the streaming world, Paramount+ has some good picks
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Plus is one of the newer arrivals on the streaming scene, and while its roster is rolling out plenty of exciting streaming original and acquired shows, there are plenty of movies on Paramount Plus that are worth exploring. From the classic to the current and from the vintage to the very new, Paramount+ offers an excellent movie lineup that rivals any other streaming service, even Netflix.
That might seem hard to believe, but between its library of classic titles and the fact that Paramount still puts new movies out every year, there are few services that offer you more bang for your buck. Personally, I could spend all day perusing the streaming service without running out of interesting things to watch.

Interstellar (2014)

Read more