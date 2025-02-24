DC is moving forward with two ‘Batman’ movies, one without Robert Pattinson

The James Gunn version of the DC universe hasn’t made its theatrical debut yet, but there’s already work being done on several major projects related to this new incarnation of the universe. Gunn’s Superman will be the first film set in this new universe, but they’re also working on bringing DC’s other most important hero into their universe.

During a recent update to journalists, Gunn and his DC co-chief Peter Safran explained that development is currently moving forward on two different Batman projects. The first is The Batman: Part II, which is currently slated for release in 2027 and will pick up the story that started in The Batman. Separately, Gunn and co. are also working on Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which is the project that will bring Batman into the broader DC universe.

“That story is coming together nicely,” Safran said, with Gunn adding that he has devoted plenty of time to that project because “everybody knows I love Batman.”

Gunn also said, though, that Pattinson was highly unlikely to be playing the version of Batman that shows up in The Brave and the Bold. It seems, then, that DC will have Reeves’s Gotham-verse existing separately from the rest of DC, and will even cast another actor for the in-universe version of the character.

That person has not been cast yet, but Gunn didn’t rule out the idea that Batman could show up in another DC project before The Brave and the Bold is out.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Gunn said. “He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet].”