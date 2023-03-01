 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ is the Michael Jordan story you haven’t seen

Nike and Michael Jordan's partnership are the focus of 'Air'

Shawn Laib
By

Michael Jordan is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. Winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and five NBA MVP Awards, Air Jordan is synonymous with hoops greatness. Over 25 years since his last title win with the Bulls, Jordan is still an icon and one of the most famous athletes on the planet. Why? It’s got to be more than just his on-court accomplishments that contribute to his enduring legacy for millions of fans, many of who weren’t even born yet when Jordan was last seen lacing up his sneakers.

Ben Affleck is determined to get to the bottom of Michael Jordan’s continued relevance in the public eye. Unlike other Michael Jordan films that have been released as of late, Air won’t include Jordan as a character in the story, but rather all of the people who helped shape his decision to join Nike as their signature shoe endorser in the 1980s. This is a brilliant idea, as Air Jordan shoes are still some of the most popular all around the world. The brand sells more than $5 billion worth of shoes every year, a deal which is mutually beneficial to both the shoe corporation and Jordan over two decades after his retirement from the game.

We have the trailer for Air posted below so you can get acquainted with the story, actors, and characters who will represent one of the most famous business deals in sports history.

There are some major A-list actors in this cast. We’re so excited to see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, real-life best friends and award-winning Hollywood stars, team up as shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis is on fire after her powerful performance in The Woman King, and she’ll bring Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris, to the screen. According to USA Today, MJ personally told Affleck, who is also directing the film, that he wanted Davis to star as his mom. Other famous names in the cast include Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans.

The Air Jordan movie release date is April 5, 2023. The film is being distributed by Amazon, a potential sign of the ways streaming could seep into movie theaters in the future. Hopefully, this film will give even more perspective on the incredible details and story surrounding one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to stream the best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows
What is your favorite role from Pedro Pascal? Here are our picks
Shawn Laib
By Shawn Laib
February 20, 2023
best pedro pascal movies and tv shows mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is on top of the TV world right now. The journeyman actor is currently starring in one of the biggest HBO hits in a long time: The adaptation of The Last of Us. When that one ends, we'll see him again on Disney Plus with the third season of The Mandalorian. His relatable personality and great sense of humor have endeared him to audiences off-screen as well.

It's been a slow climb to the top of the professional mountain for Pascal as a leading man, but that doesn't mean there aren't other movies and shows to enjoy watching him in from the past. We wanted to celebrate the Chilean-American actor's entire resume with a countdown of the 10 best performances in his career.

Read more
Save big on Canadian Down & Feather pillows this Presidents’ Day
Jen Allen
By Jen Allen
February 20, 2023
Down Perfect Pillow on a white background.

This content was produced in partnership with Canadian Down & Feather Company.
This Presidents Day, Canadian Down & Feather Company has a huge sale on pillows that will appeal to every taste and budget. Whether you're looking for the most premium goose-down pillow or something a little more affordable, there are big discounts afoot with up to 25% off all pillows including some of the most popular items. To help you figure out what's best for you, read on while we take you through the highlights. The prices have been listed in CAD as exchange rates tend to fluctuate.
Gel Microfiber Down Alternative Pillow -- C$36, was C$45

Plush, but denser than down options, this pillow is excellent for those who need a solid mix of comfortable and supportive. It's softer than a feather pillow while still providing more stability than a down pillow. It's ideal for just about any sleeping position to boot. It features box edge construction, a 300 thread count exterior, and gel microfiber fill for the inside.

Read more
‘The Last of Us’ episode 6 avoids a tired trope, and we couldn’t be happier
'The Last of Us' episode 6 has hellos and goodbyes
Shawn Laib
By Shawn Laib
February 20, 2023
the last of us season 1 episode 6

There's a key line spoken by a new character in the middle of this week's episode of "The Last of Us". Maria  (Rutina Wesley) is one of the leaders of a new commune in Jackson, Wyoming where Joel and Ellie arrive to reconvene with Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). She's also the wife of Tommy — therefore, she's heard a thing or two about the eldest Miller brother in the time they've spent together. Maria warns Ellie during a one-on-one conversation that Joel may not be the man Ellie thinks he is and that you often have to worry the most about the people you trust in life, especially during a scenario like the end of the world.

This immediately raised my antenna. It's not that I don't trust Joel or Ellie, but that I didn't trust Maria or Tommy. Even as the showrunners displayed various reasons to believe in the rebuilt world that the survivors have created in this small Northern town, I kept waiting for it to be a facade, a Trojan Horse that would bite the two protagonists in the behind when we least expect it. Instead, there was no such deceit. Tommy and Maria never pull any funny business, and Joel and Ellie are able to leave the community better equipped for the road ahead than before we began.

Read more