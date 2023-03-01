Nike and Michael Jordan's partnership are the focus of 'Air'

Michael Jordan is one of the most decorated players in NBA history. Winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and five NBA MVP Awards, Air Jordan is synonymous with hoops greatness. Over 25 years since his last title win with the Bulls, Jordan is still an icon and one of the most famous athletes on the planet. Why? It’s got to be more than just his on-court accomplishments that contribute to his enduring legacy for millions of fans, many of who weren’t even born yet when Jordan was last seen lacing up his sneakers.

Ben Affleck is determined to get to the bottom of Michael Jordan’s continued relevance in the public eye. Unlike other Michael Jordan films that have been released as of late, Air won’t include Jordan as a character in the story, but rather all of the people who helped shape his decision to join Nike as their signature shoe endorser in the 1980s. This is a brilliant idea, as Air Jordan shoes are still some of the most popular all around the world. The brand sells more than $5 billion worth of shoes every year, a deal which is mutually beneficial to both the shoe corporation and Jordan over two decades after his retirement from the game.

We have the trailer for Air posted below so you can get acquainted with the story, actors, and characters who will represent one of the most famous business deals in sports history.

There are some major A-list actors in this cast. We’re so excited to see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, real-life best friends and award-winning Hollywood stars, team up as shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis is on fire after her powerful performance in The Woman King, and she’ll bring Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris, to the screen. According to USA Today, MJ personally told Affleck, who is also directing the film, that he wanted Davis to star as his mom. Other famous names in the cast include Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans.

The Air Jordan movie release date is April 5, 2023. The film is being distributed by Amazon, a potential sign of the ways streaming could seep into movie theaters in the future. Hopefully, this film will give even more perspective on the incredible details and story surrounding one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game!

The best tips and advice to live a more engaged life, carefully curated for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations