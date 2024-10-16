 Skip to main content
McLaren is the team to watch during the F1 United States Grand Prix

Mclaren drivers Norris and Piastri are Red Bull's strongest Championships threat

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris with the race car special livery for USGP.
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris with special USGP livery McLaren

As the ten F1 racing teams are gearing up for this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, McLaren is the team in the strongest position to topple Red Bull’s lock on the Constructor and Driver Championships. McLaren and Google previewed special edition Chrome livery yesterday, joining the BWT Alpine and Moneygram Hass teams that will also run special edition liveries for its race cars and drivers for the USGP.

Why McLaren changing the cars’ livery


It’s common for F1 teams to fit their race cars with one-time special edition liveries. BWT Alpine used livery on their cars and drivers to promote the
Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this season. For the USGP, Alpine is promoting the new Indiana Jones interactive video game. Haas added blue accents and black-and-white stars to its livery to recognize the American team’s home race in its home country.
McLaren worked with Google, the team’s Official Primary Partner, on the Chrome livery for USGP “to represent the team’s enduring legacy” and to underscore the association with the most popular browser. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will wear chrome elements in their racing suits.

McLaren’s threat to Red Bull

McLaren F1 team race car livery for the USGP right profile.
In the current F1 driver and team championships, McLaren leads Red Bull by 41 points, and Lando Norris trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 52 points. With six races remaining in the season, the Championship point totals will change, but Red Bull and McLaren are the teams to watch. McLaren may have an advantage in fan-following because Americans like to root for underdogs. Red Bull have been the uncontested victors for the past two years and Verstappen was the top driver for the last three years.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
