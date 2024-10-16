Mclaren drivers Norris and Piastri are Red Bull's strongest Championships threat

As the ten F1 racing teams are gearing up for this weekend’s F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, McLaren is the team in the strongest position to topple Red Bull’s lock on the Constructor and Driver Championships. McLaren and Google previewed special edition Chrome livery yesterday, joining the BWT Alpine and Moneygram Hass teams that will also run special edition liveries for its race cars and drivers for the USGP.

Why McLaren changing the cars’ livery

Recommended Videos

McLaren worked with Google, the team’s Official Primary Partner, on the Chrome livery for USGP “to represent the team’s enduring legacy” and to underscore the association with the most popular browser. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will wear chrome elements in their racing suits.

McLaren’s threat to Red Bull



In the current F1 driver and team championships, McLaren leads Red Bull by 41 points, and Lando Norris trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 52 points. With six races remaining in the season, the Championship point totals will change, but Red Bull and McLaren are the teams to watch. McLaren may have an advantage in fan-following because Americans like to root for underdogs. Red Bull have been the uncontested victors for the past two years and Verstappen was the top driver for the last three years.