Norris is catching up to Verstappen and McLaren has already overtaken Red Bull.

From pole to finish line, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris held the lead in the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 22, to take the top position on the winners’ podium. With Norris’s win and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri placing third, McClaren extended its leadership margin in Constructor’s Championship points.
Why Norris’s Singapore win matters this season
Lando Norris has been the biggest threat to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in during the 2024 Grand Prix season. Verstappen, a three-time World Champion, has dominated for the past three years, and 2024 looked to be a repeat performance when Verstappen quickly won four of the first five Grand Prix events. Verstappen is still in the lead 331 championship points to Norris’s 279, but McClaren’s cars have been superior this season and Norris has the best chance of to overtake Max in point.
The Singapore race was especially significant because Norris had the pole position and Verstappen was also the starting row after finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying event. If there was to be a head to head race between the two points leaders this season, this was it and Norris pulled ahead of Verstappen and the rest of the field, building a lead that held all the way to the checkered flag.
Mclaren is reaping the rewards of two winning drivers
By finishing first and third in Singapore, Norris and Piastri helped McLaren increase its Constructors Championship point leadership to 516, ahead of Red Bull’s 475 points. Drivers Championship points are combined to determine the Constructors Champion and two strong drivers with arguably the fastest car this season is the winning combination
Current F1 Championship standings
Driver Championship:
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|331
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|279
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|245
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|237
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|190
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|174
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|155
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|144
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|62
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|Hass
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|4
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
Constructor Championship Points:
|McClaren Mercedes
|516
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|475
|Ferrari
|441
|Mercedes
|329
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|86
|RB Honda RBPT
|34
|Haas Ferrari
|28
|Williams Mercedes
|16
|Alpine Renault
|13
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0