F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 wrap up: Lando takes the win and McLaren increase team lead

Norris is catching up to Verstappen and McLaren has already overtaken Red Bull.

By
McClaren F1 driver Lando Norris after his resounding victory at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
F1

From pole to finish line, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris held the lead in the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 22, to take the top position on the winners’ podium. With Norris’s win and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri placing third, McClaren extended its leadership margin in Constructor’s Championship points.

Why Norris’s Singapore win matters this season

Lando Norris built and held a substantial lead throughout the grueling two-hour Singapore Grand Prix.
F1

Lando Norris has been the biggest threat to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in during the 2024 Grand Prix season. Verstappen, a three-time World Champion, has dominated for the past three years, and 2024 looked to be a repeat performance when Verstappen quickly won four of the first five Grand Prix events. Verstappen is still in the lead 331 championship points to Norris’s 279, but McClaren’s cars have been superior this season and Norris has the best chance of to overtake Max in point.

The Singapore race was especially significant because Norris had the pole position and Verstappen was also the starting row after finishing second in  Saturday’s qualifying event. If there was to be a head to head race between the two points leaders this season, this was it and Norris pulled ahead of Verstappen and the rest of the field, building a lead that held all the way to the checkered flag.

Mclaren is reaping the rewards of two winning drivers

F1 driver Lando Norris standing victorious with his McLaren race car.
By finishing first and third in Singapore, Norris and Piastri helped McLaren increase its Constructors Championship point leadership to 516, ahead of Red Bull’s 475 points. Drivers Championship points are combined to determine the Constructors Champion and two strong drivers with arguably the fastest car this season is the winning combination

Current F1 Championship standings

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 331
Lando Norris McLaren 279
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 245
Oscar Piastri McLaren 237
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 190
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 174
George Russell Mercedes 155
Sergio Perez Red Bull 144
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24
Yuki Tsunoda RB 22
Alex Albon Williams 12
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Pierre Gasly Alpine 8
Oliver Bearman Ferrari 7
Kevin Magnussen Hass 6
Esteban Ocon Alpine 5
Franco Colapinto Williams 4
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

McClaren Mercedes 516
Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 475
Ferrari 441
Mercedes 329
Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 86
RB Honda RBPT 34
Haas Ferrari 28
Williams Mercedes 16
Alpine Renault 13
Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

