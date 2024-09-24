Norris is catching up to Verstappen and McLaren has already overtaken Red Bull.

From pole to finish line, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris held the lead in the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 22, to take the top position on the winners’ podium. With Norris’s win and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri placing third, McClaren extended its leadership margin in Constructor’s Championship points.

Why Norris’s Singapore win matters this season

Lando Norris has been the biggest threat to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in during the 2024 Grand Prix season. Verstappen, a three-time World Champion, has dominated for the past three years, and 2024 looked to be a repeat performance when Verstappen quickly won four of the first five Grand Prix events. Verstappen is still in the lead 331 championship points to Norris’s 279, but McClaren’s cars have been superior this season and Norris has the best chance of to overtake Max in point.

The Singapore race was especially significant because Norris had the pole position and Verstappen was also the starting row after finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying event. If there was to be a head to head race between the two points leaders this season, this was it and Norris pulled ahead of Verstappen and the rest of the field, building a lead that held all the way to the checkered flag.

Mclaren is reaping the rewards of two winning drivers



By finishing first and third in Singapore, Norris and Piastri helped McLaren increase its Constructors Championship point leadership to 516, ahead of Red Bull’s 475 points. Drivers Championship points are combined to determine the Constructors Champion and two strong drivers with arguably the fastest car this season is the winning combination

Current F1 Championship standings

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 331 Lando Norris McLaren 279 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 245 Oscar Piastri McLaren 237 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 190 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 174 George Russell Mercedes 155 Sergio Perez Red Bull 144 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24 Yuki Tsunoda RB 22 Alex Albon Williams 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 7 Kevin Magnussen Hass 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 Franco Colapinto Williams 4 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points: