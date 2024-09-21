 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Lando gets pole position and a lizard gets a red flag

A lizard disrupted an F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 practice session

By
BWT Alpine F1 Team - 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Friday practice.
BWT Alpine F1 Team - 2024 F1 Singapore GP, Friday practice. BWT Alpine F1 Team / BWT Alpine F1 Team

Leaping lizards! The 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix is on Sunday, September 22. Friday and Saturday’s practice sessions and the qualifying event featured competitive driving, but a practice session was red-flagged while race officials chased a lizard from the track. The three-stage qualifying session ended with McLaren’s Lando Norris in pole position for Sunday’s race.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton scored the second and third starting positions on the Grand Prix Grid, respectively. Verstappen leads in this season’s Driver Championship competition with 313 points, and Norris is his closest competitor with 254 points. Six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is in sixth place this season with 166 points.

Recommended Videos

Why a lizard was red-flagged

A monitor lizard disrupted a F! practice session.
Monitor lizard SS-Lw / Pixabay

Animal sightings on F1 tracks are not unusual. Earlier this season, a groundhog ran across the track during the Montreal Grand Prix in June. The Monitor lizard that disrupted Saturday’s Free Practice 3 is native to Singapore — a Monitor lizard was also on the track during the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Related

According to the F1TV broadcasters, track officials classified the red flag stoppage as due to “slippery conditions.” Track marshalls attempted to catch the lizard with a plastic bag, but eventually, the lizard escaped by running off the track.

2024 F1 Driver Champion points

Lando Norris wins pole position in Qualifying for 2024 F1 Singapore GP.
McLaren driver Lando Norris will be in the pole position for the 2024 F1 Singapore GP. Formula One / Formula One

Going into the Singapore Grand Prix, the following are the points standings for the F1 World Driver Championships:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 313
Lando Norris McLaren 254
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 235
Oscar Piastri McLaren 222
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 184
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 166
Sergio Perez Red Bull 143
George Russell Mercedes 143
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 58
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22
Tsunoda RB 22
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Alex Albon Williams 12
Oliver Bearman Ferrari 7
Kevin Magnussen Hass 6
Esteban Ocon Alpine 5
Franco Colapinto Williams 4
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
2024 F1 racing championships are wide open after summer break
Seven drivers from four F1 teams have won Grand Prix so far this season
F1 Las Vegas 2024 formula 1 cars on the race cicuit in Las Vegas.

F1 racing is back. On Sunday, August 25, McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris won the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix at Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's home track in the first race after the summer break. When Verstappen won four of the first five races this year, there was concern that a repeat of 2023's Red Bull and Verstappen dominance would stall the rapidly accelerating interest in Formula 1 racing. Verstappen and Red Bull are leading in driver and team F1 championship points for the season, but there are still nine races to go, and Red Bull doesn't have the fastest car.

Why a competitive F1 season matters
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris Guy / Pixabay

Read more
F1 Las Vegas 2024 fan experience tickets on sale from $150
Secure your reservation now for all the action during the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The circuit for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Experienced F1 fans know that the best deals for choice seating for Grand Prix races typically sell out early. The November 21-23 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 tickets are on sale now, starting at $150. A wide range of seating, dining, entertainment, and experience packages, such as the Papi Steak F1 Garage, are available.
Why it's important to buy F1 Las Vegas GP tickets now

The 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a gamble that paid off. Las Vegas hadn't hosted an F1 race since the 1982 Casear's Palace Grand Prix. Issues with protruding drain covers on the newly paved race circuit severely damaged Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's race car and interfered with practice sessions.

Read more
Chef Gordon Ramsay adds flavor to the 2024 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix
Chef Gordon Ramsay brings a VIP culinary experience to the F1 Las Vegas GP
Las Vegas GP overhead photo

Chef Gordon Ramsay will bring a trackside VIP culinary experience to the Las Vegas Formula 1 GP, from November 21-23. With the pinnacle of motorsport setting the stage, Ramsay will host three days of eclectic cuisine, including a pop-up of his noted Asian-inspired eating house, Lucky Cat, and a British-focused Britannia menu. 

The collaboration promises three days of flavor and fun, all while seeing the world’s finest drivers and highest-spec machines race through the streets. Read on for more details on Ramsay’s Garage.
Gordon Ramsay brings his culinary experiences trackside

Read more