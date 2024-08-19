 Skip to main content
Maserati delivers first MCXtrema in North America at Laguna Seca

Maserati released the keys to track-only super sports car known as The Beast.

Maserati MCXtrema on the race track passing the Maserati garage at Leguna Seca during Monterey Car Week.
Maserati / Maserati

As promised earlier this month, Maserati delivered the first MCXtrema track-only super sports car in North America directly to its owner during Monterey Car Week. Maserati turned over the car affectionately referred to as “the Beast” at the Laguna Seca racetrack on August 18, 2024. The MCXtrema’s delivery was part of MCXperience, a curated series of on-track experiences and events crafted for the fortunate buyers of the 62-car limited edition.

Why the MCXtrema is important

Maserati MCXtrema in race track garage at Leguna Seca during Monterey Car Week.
The MCXtrema is a track-only car built for owners who are not racing professionals and have no racing training. Maserati has stated that the company will build only all-electric cars by 2030, but the MCXtrema’s power comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 3.0-liter Nettuno race engine. The Laguna Seca event also marked the engine’s first running on a North American racetrack.

From Maserati’s perspective, MCXtrema owners will honor the brand’s history and legacy. “It’s been a labour of love, with countless hours of hard work and dedication from our team,” said Giovanni Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse. “This car truly embodies the spirit of Maserati, combining the most advanced technology with our signature Italian craftsmanship. It’s an honour to be part of this milestone and to share it with our passionate customers.” 

The MCXperience presentation

Maserati MCXtrema in race track garage at Leguna Seca during Monterey Car Week.
Maserati previewed the MCXtrema concept vehicle last year during Monterey Car Week. Before handing the car over to its new owner, whose identity was not revealed, Maserati chief test driver Andrea Bertolini drove the MCTrema on several laps at Laguna Seca with the buyer in the passenger seat. Bertolini, who won four world titles in GT class racing the Maserati MC12, demonstrated the car’s track capabilities for the owner. Following his demonstration, Bertolini gave the keys to the new owner.

Maserati MCXtrema on the race track at Leguna Seca during Monterey Car Week.
Maserati / Maserati

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
