Maserati announces two Special Series cars to celebrate famed performance cars

Maserati’s role in all-electric Formula E racing reflects the company’s long history in motorsports. Maserati recently introduced two limited-edition Maserati MC20 super sports cars that celebrate Maserati’s iconic MC12 race car. Maserati will build 20 each of the MC20 Icona and MC Leggenda Special Series vehicles.

Why Maserati celebrates the MC12 race car



Maserati originally built the MC12 as a road car. Still, in 2004, 37 years after the Italian luxury performance car company took a break from motorsports, Maserati stepped back into its place in racing with a rejoined the racing the MC12 GTI. From 2004 to 2010, the MC12 GTI won 27 FIA GT Championship races, six Teams championships, and two Constructors championships.

With its Ferrari-derived V12 engine, the MC12 Stradale is still Maserati’s fastest road car. The company only created 50 examples of the MC12 Stradale, which in 2004 had a top speed of 205 mph and could accelerate from 0-to-62.2 mph in 3.8 seconds. Maserati created the limited edition MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda in to honor the spirit of the MC12 GTI and MC12 Stradale.

The Maserati MC20 Icona and Leggenda

The MC20 Icona has the same Biano Audace Matte and Blu Stradale color combination as the MC12 Stradale. Other finish details in the Special Series celebration car include the Maserati Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace on the car’s sides near the rear wheels with the Italian flag under the MCC20 lettering. The brake calipers are painted blue, and a blue Maserati trident logo is in the center of the silver hubcaps on the chrome-plated wheels.

The MC20 Leggenda sports the Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte colors of the MC12 GTI race car, with dark wheels and Digital Mint hubcaps. The Trident logo on the grille, doors, and C-pillar is yellow. The brake calipers are painted black. Both MCC20 cars have racing interiors with 4-way monocoque racing seats for extra rigidity and safety. The interiors in the two models coordinate with the exterior colorways.

The MC20 Icona and Leggenda also include Sonus Faber sound systems, carbon fiber interior packages, electronic limited-slip differential, suspension lifters, plus blind spot and rear cross-path detection systems.

